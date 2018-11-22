Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 170 calves on Thursday, November 15th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Draperstown farmer, Belgian Blue £415; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £400, £345, £340, £325, £320, £305, £300; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £358, £300; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue £335; J and T Bamford, Rasharkin, Belted Galloway £310; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £315, £310; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Limousin £300; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Limousin £285, £200; J and B Rankin, Limavady, CH £265, £210; C Keatley, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £260; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £230; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Simmental £220 and Ballymena farmer, Fleckvieh £215.

Heifer calves

Maghera farmer, Shorthorn £380; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Sim £380, £295; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £325; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue £305; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £295; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £290, £235, £230; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £275; Ballymena farmer, Limousin £260; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £245, £242; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £245; W Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £240; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £240, £205; Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £215; J and B Rankin, Limavady, Charolais £215 and R and A Boyce, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £202.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £147.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves

70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, November 19th met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £83.50 to 403 per kg.

Lambs

Limavady farmer, 16.5k, £66.50 (403); G and J Hayes, Ballymena, 17k, £65 (382); A Smyth, Coleraine, 16.5k, £60 (364), 20.5k, £71.50 (349); W Caldwell, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £80 (356); M McLeister, Portglenone, 22k, £78 (355); E Calvin, Coleraine, 20k, £70.50 (353), 22.5k, £77 (342); E Steele, Portglenone, 20.5k, £72 (351); D Robinson, Magherfelt, 22k, £77 (350); D Torrens, Garvagh, 21.5k, £75 (349); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 23.5k, £81.20 (346); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £80.80 (344) and K Lawrence, Coleraine, 22k, £75 (341).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £92.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 30 dairy stock on Tuesday, November 20th met a super trade to a top of £1,760 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

N McNaugher, Aghadowey, calved heifer to £1,760, second calver £1,720; J McLean and Son, Bushmills, calved heifers to £1,750, £1,700; S Henry, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,700, £1,690, £1,550, £1,410, springing heifer £1,520; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved heifers £1,580, £1,420; M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,580, springing heifer £1,580 and A McNeely, Newbuildings, calved heifer £1,480.

A smaller entry of 190 stock on Wednesday, November 21st at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,165, heifers sold to £955 and fat cows sold to £1,095.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

R Hanna, Cullybackey, 500k Aberdeen Angus £910 (182); R and A Smyth, Dungiven, 840k Saler bull £1,465 (174); C and E White, Ballycastle, 700k Limousin £1,095 (156), 650k £885 (136); J McNeill, Coleraine, 650k Holstein £895 (138), 620k, £790 (127); R Gault, Limavady, 530k Friesian £720 (136); D McKee, Castleroe, 490k Shorthorn dairy £590 (120), 620k, £725 (117).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Small entry on offer to top of £1,100.

More required.

Heifers:

Ringsend farmer, Ringsend, 350k Limousin £780 (223); Kilrea farmer, 380k Charolais £865 (228), 360k, £755 (210), 410k, £860 (210); G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 250k Charolais £545 (218); M McLaughlin, Dungiven, 440k Limousin £890 (202); Garvagh farmer, 370k Aberdeen Angus £735 (199) and R Gibson, Cullybackey, 450k Charolais £885 (197).

Steers:

G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 250k Charolais £590 (236); S Stevenson, Randalstown, 340k Limousin £800 (235), 350k, £820 (234), 360k, £790 (219), 310k, £655 (211); Kilrea farmer, 380k Charolais £850 (224), 370k Limousin £740 (200), 470k Aberdeen Angus £930 (198); D Gordon, Portglenone, 490k Belgian Blue £1085 (221), 490k, £1,070 (218), 470k, £1,000 (213), 440k, £900 (205); D Crockett, Kilrea, 340k Charolais £730 (215), 420k, £880 (210); C Hegarty, Ballymoney, 490k Belgian Blue £1,040 (212), 600k, £1165 (194); Ballymena farmer, 330k Limousin £690 (209); H and P Palmer, Desertmartin, 520k Belgian Blue £1,050 (202), 530k Aberdeen Angus £1,070 (202), 580k, £1,165 (201), 560k, £1,100 (196), 540k, £1,060 (196), 500k Hereford £970 (194).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.