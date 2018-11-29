Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 290 calves on Thursday, November 22nd met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £380; I Steele, Antrim, Belgian Blue £335; S Taylor, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £320, £292; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £315, £235, £225; I Small, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £295, Belgian Blue £255; J and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £295, £290, £280, £275; T and G Irwin, Cookstown, Aberdeen Angus £280; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Limousin £280; Finvoy farmer, Belgian Blue £275; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £265; Irwins Drumcroone, Blackhill, Hereford £258, £245, £230; A Wallace, Tobermore, Holstein £250; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £235; P McCann, Cookstown, Belgian Blue £230; J Borland, Bushmills, Montbeliarde £240, £202 and S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £200.

Heifer calves

Claudy farmer, Limousin £360, £330; S Gregg, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £332; T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £330; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £300, £225; Finvoy farmer, Charolais £280; Irwins Drumcroone, Blackhill, Her £265; I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £255, £245; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £245; I Small, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £220; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Limousin £210 and Maghera farmer, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £250.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suck calves

120 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, November 26th met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £89.50 to 397 per kg.

Lambs

W I Smyth, Limavady, 17k, £67.50 (397), 21k, £74 (352); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 18.5k, £72.80 (394); A Cooper, Garvagh, 15k, £58.50 (390); L Quigg, Rasharkin, 23k, £89.50 (389), 22k, £82.50 (375); R Brown, Garvagh, 23k, £87.50 (380); S Kenning, Tobermore, 21k, £78.50 (374); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 18.5k, £68.50 (370); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 24k, £88.50 (369); T Topping, Garvagh, 23.5k, £85.50 (364); T and W Taylor, Ballymoney, 24.5k, £88.50 (361); Garvagh farmer, 23k, £82 (357), 26k, £88.40 (340); A Arrell, Knockloughrim, 24k, £85.50 (356); W Mitchell, Kilrea, 22.5k, £78.50 (349); D Johnston, Macosquin, 25k, £87 (348); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k, £80 (348); D Starrett, Kilrea, 24k, £83.50 (348); J Currie, Ballymoney, 25.5k, £88 (345) and T Gilmour, Bendooragh, 25k £86 (344).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £78.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 43 dairy stock on Tuesday, November 27th met a super trade to a top of £1,780 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

W Loughrin, Caledon, calved heifers to £1,780, £1,680; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,750, £1,610; A Wallace, Tobermore, calved heifer £1750; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, second calvers to £1,710, £1,470, third calver £1,120; J McLean and Son, Bushmills, calved heifer £1,550; S Henry, Macosquin, springing heifers to £1,480, £1,390; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, second calver £1,400, calved cows to £1,180, £1,170; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer £1,340 and G and B Taylor, Ballymoney, batch of maiden heifers to £890.

A smaller entry of 160 stock on Wednesday, November 28th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,235, heifers sold to £1,180 and fat cows sold to £1,085.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

I Tanner, Castlerock, 660k Limousin £1,040 (158), 700k Simmental £1,085 (155); T Kirk, Cloughmills, 600k Aberdeen Angus £870 (145); R Kyle and Sons, Culnady, 640k Holstein £925 (145); J McKenna, Maghera, 650k Limousin £890 (137), 670k, £900 (134); J Hunter, Macosquin, 500k Limousin £680 (136); Macosquin farmer, 750k Limousin £960 (128); M Graham, Castlerock, 770k Hereford £980 (127), 590k Blonde d'Aquitaine £750 (127); A Bradley, Kilrea, 410k Charolais £510 (124); J and B Rankin, Limavady, 710k Friesian £880 (124), 770k, £950 (123); G Rea, Rasharkin, 850k Friesian £1,040 (122), 730k, £880 (121), 860k, £1,020 (119).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

B McAfee, Aghadowey, 310k Belgian Blue £630 (203); Cookstown farmer, 400k Charolais £790 (198), 380k, £750 (197), 430k, £840 (195); M Graham, Castlerock, 480k Charolais £950 (198); J Campbell, Upperlands, 600k Limousin £1,180 (197) and D Crockett, Kilrea, 350k Charolais £685 (196).

Steers

Glarryford farmer, 370k Aberdeen Angus £790 (214); R Lennox, Magherfelt, 320k Limousin £685 (214), 370k Limousin £770 (208), 430k Charolais £880 (205), 420k Limousin £855 (204), 350k, £700 (200), 370k, £735 (199), 350k £685 (196); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 330k Belgian Blue £705 (214), 320k Aberdeen Angus £670 (209); D Adams, Cloughmills, 430k Aberdeen Angus £890 (207); W Chesney, Portglenone, 620k Limousin £1,235 (199), 610k £1,200 (197), 580k, £1,130 (195); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 430k Belgian Blue £840 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.