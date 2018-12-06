Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 210 calves on Thursday, November 29th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

B Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £400, £330; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £395, Aberdeen Angus £395; S Gregg, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £362; R Smith, Londonderry, Belgian Blue £320; Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £308; G Andrew, Doagh, Hereford £305; A Wallace, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £302, Belgian Blue £285; S Taylor, Macosquin, Hereford £295; Swatragh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280, Holstein £210; D McNeilly, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £280, £270; J Tannahill, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £280; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £275, Simmental £250; R and R Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £250; A Pinkerton, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £218; T Faith, Limavady, Swedish Red £200; H and P Palmer, Desertmartin, Montbeliarde £200; J Lyons, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £195 and R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Limousin £195.

Heifer calves

Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390; B Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £300; T Faith, Limavady, Limousin £300; A Wallace, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £300; I Steele, Antrim, Belgian Blue £255; D McNeilly, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £245; R and M Patterson, Killykergan, Aberdeen Angus £240; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £200 and W Campbell, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £210.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, December 3rd met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £92.50 to 459 per kg.

Lambs

S Hanna, Cloughmills, 17k, £78 (459); R Shiels, Garvagh, 17k £76 (447); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 19k, £78 (411); F McClure, Ballymoney, 22k, £85 (386); K Clyde, Garvagh, 20.5k, £79 (385); W Sinclair, Macosquin, 21k, £80 (381); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 23k, £86.50 (376); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 23.5k, £88 (375); J Patterson, Kilrea, 24.5k, £89 (375); D Taylor, Macosquin, 23k, £86 (374); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 22.5k, £84 (373), 20k, £70 (350); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 21.5k, £80 (372), 23k, £81 (352); T Kyle, Cullybackey, 24.5k, £91 (371); T Wright, Ballymoney, 23.5k, £87 (370); G Wallace, Kilrea, 23k, £85 (370); D Robinson, Magherfelt, 23.5k, £86 (366); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 23k, £84 (365); Gilmore and Co, Boveedy, 24.5k, £89 (363); L McKinley, Portstewart, 23.5k, £85.20 (363); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 24k, £87 (363); Limavady farmer, 25k, £90.50 (362); J Currie, Ballymoney, 25.5k, £91.70 (360); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 24k, £86.50 (360).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £89.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, December 4th met a super trade to a top of £1,860 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,860, £1,810, £1,800, £1,710, £1,690; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, £1,670, £1,600; J Miskelly, Dervock, calved heifers to £1,800, £1,600 and S Henry, Macosquin, springing heifer £1,320.

A good entry 180 stock on Wednesday, December 5th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,160, heifers sold to £1,095 and fat cows sold to £1,240.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required)

W Taylor, Ballymoney, 670k Aberdeen Angus £1,240 (185), 670k Stabiliser £875 (131); I Wright, Garvagh, 690k Parthenais £1,200 (174); A Moore, Dungiven, 650k Limousin £1,050 (162), 650k, £1,030 (159), 740k, £1,150 (155); D Gordon, Kilrea, 480k Holstein £720 (150) and R Boyd, Garvagh, 650k Holstein £780 (120).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, 880k Limousin bull £1,200.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

T Graham, Portglenone, 340k Parthenais £730 (215), 290k, £600 (207); J Hawthorne, Limavady, 410k Belgian Blue £825 (201), 440k, £875 (199); T O’Kane, Feeny, 510k Charolais £1,015 (199), 360k Limousin £690 (192); Cookstown farmer, 490k Charolais £935 (191); D Gordon, Kilrea, 440k Aberdeen Angus £835 (190); S and S Houston, Maghera, 390k Aberdeen Angus £740 (190) and H Savage, Magherfelt, 290k Limousin £550 (190).

Steers

N Connor, Dungiven, 350k Charolais £775 (221), 360k, £785 (218); S Walls, Magherafelt, 510k Limousin £1,100 (216), 530k Hereford £1,100 (208), 490k Limousin £1,000 (204), 520k, £1,040 (200), 410k, £800 (195); Cookstown farmer, 350k Charolais £750 (214); E Simpson, Castledawson, 560k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,130 (202) and Kilrea farmer, 370k Charolais £745 (201).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.