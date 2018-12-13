Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 220 calves on Thursday, December 6th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Cookstown farmers, Aberdeen Angus £415, £375; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £375, Limousin £300; M Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £355, £350; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £338, £300, Holstein £270; G and D Millen, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £315; Ballymena farmers, Aberdeen Angus £310, Hereford £225; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £305, £245; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £295, £220; G Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £290; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £290, £275; Glarryford farmers, Belgian Blue £285; A Holden, Larne, Simmental £285, Shorthorn beef £205; W Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £275; Maghera farmers, Belgian Blue £270; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £250; D Gordon, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £245; Cookstown farmers, Limousin £235: G and E Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £230, £200; M McLeister, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £215 and Finvoy farmers, Friesian £210.

Heifer calves

Randalstown farmers, Hereford £330; G and D Millen, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £330; Ballymena farmers, Aberdeen Angus £325, Fleckvieh £310; R McWhirter, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £307, £298; A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £305; Glarryford farmers, Limousin £300; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £300; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £300, £255; M Kelso, Portglenone, Hereford £280, Aberdeen Angus £278; Finvoy farmers, Hereford £270; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £260; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £245; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £230; Magherafelt farmers, Simmental £230; W Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £220; A Holden, Larne, Simmental £205; S and S Houston, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £205 and Upperlands farmers, Charolais £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £210.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, December 10th met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £90 to 439 per kg.

Lambs

S Hanna, Cloughmills, 15.5k, £68 (439); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 16.5k, £68 (412), 19k, £73.50 (387); A Workman, Ballymoney, 18.5k, £76 (411), 24k, £88 (367); McCollums Drumcroone, 19.5k, £79 (405), 22.5k, £86 (382); W Caldwell, Rasharkin, 19.5k, £76 (390); F McClure, Ballymoney, 20.5k, £80 (390); G Andrew, Doagh, 20k, £77.80 (389), 24k, £89.70 (374); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 22k, £85.50 (389); J Christie, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £85.50 (380); M Pollock, Coleraine, 23k, £87.50 (380); G Fleming, Magherafelt, 22.5k, £84.50 (376); L McKinley, Portstewart, 22.5k, £84 (373); I Laughlin, Garvagh, 23.5k, £86.50 (368); J Anderson, Bushmills, 24k, £88 (367); Garvagh farmers, 24.5k, £90 (367); W Bradley, Garvagh, 23.5k, £86 (366); L Reid, Coleraine, 23.5k, £86 (366); F Hogg, Kilrea, 24.5k, £89.50 (365); G Boyce, Garvagh, 22k, £80 (364) and J Hegarty, Coleraine, 24k, £87 (363).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £117.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, December 11th met a super trade to a top of £1,950 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer £1,950; H Steele, Portglenone, calved heifers to £1,570, £1,520; S Carroll, Dungannon, calved heifer £1,450 and M Millar, Coleraine, calved cow £1,440.

A good entry of 180 stock on Wednesday, December 12th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers to £1,165, heifers to £1,220 and fat cows £1,490.

Fat cows: (70 on offer, flying trade - more required)

P Gilmore, Ballymena, 500k Limousin £1,000 (200), 790k, £1,470 (186), 460k, £830 (180), 550k Hereford £970 (176), 730k Limousin £1,160 (159), 560k, £855 (153), 540k, £815 (151), 530k, £770 (145), 670k Belgian Blue £900 (134); M Glass, Garvagh, 580k Limousin £1,085 (187), 590k, £990 (168); D Torrens, Garvagh, 820k Aberdeen Angus £1,490 (182); G Neely, Limavady, 420k Belgian Blue £720 (171), 460k Simmental £755 (164), 360k Belgian Blue £450 (125), 400k Simmental £480 (120); J McGrath, Dunloy, 770k Limousin £1,305 (170); J Whyte, Portglenone, 600k Limousin £1,010 (168), 700k Simmental £840 (120); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 740k Charolais £1,180 (160), 830k Simmental £1,000 (121); M Smyth, Macosquin, 870k Charolais £1,320 (152); H Allen, Bendooragh, 640k Fleckvieh £880 (138), 630k Holstein £760 (121); Moneymore farmers, 720k Belgian Blue £940 (131); J Higgins, Ringsend, 610k Charolais £800 (131); J Gamble, Finvoy, 660k Charolais £820 (124).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

T O’Kane, Feeny, batch of Simmental springing heifers due Limousin to £1,470, £1,330, £1,280.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

T O’Kane, Feeny, 430k Simmental £975 (227), 360k, £775 (215); W McKay, Glarryford, 370k Limousin £795 (215), 420k, £830 (198), 440k, £865 (197); J Gamble, Finvoy, 560k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,110 (198); Greysteel farmers, 620k Belgian Blue £1,220 (197); A McKinley, Kilrea, 420k Charolais £810 (193) and T and A Campbell, Rasharkin, 460k Belgian Blue £870 (189).

Steers

Knockloughrim farmers, 300k Limousin £660 (220), 325k Belgian Blue £680 (209), 350k Friesian £680 (194); A Linton, Garvagh, 570k Charolais £1,165 (204), 540k, £1,080 (200); H Savage, Magherafelt, 390k Limousin £790 (203), 390k, £760 (195); D Gordon, Portglenone, 580k Belgian Blue £1,165 (201), 380k Hereford £740 (195); W Kerr, Cullybackey, 510k Aberdeen Angus £1,010 (198); Upperlands farmers, 420k Limousin £825 (196) and Aghadowey farmers, 420k Limousin £825 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.