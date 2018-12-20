Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 200 calves on Thursday, December 13th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

Holme Farms, Coleraine, Hereford £410, £398, £390; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £360, £245; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £355; B Madden, Maghera, Simmental £295, Friesian £220; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £290; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £285, Aberdeen Angus £200; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £285, £280, £275; R and R Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £275, £265; W Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £270; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £255; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £255; G and E Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £255, £232; I Gamble, Articlave, Limousin £225; G Kerr, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £224; J McKeown, Ballymena, Fleckvieh £215; J Hemphill, Armoy, Belgian Blue £210 and Upperlands farmer, Holstein £202.

Heifer calves

Maghera farmer, Limousin £340; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Limousin £310; J Hemphill, Armoy, Belgian Blue £240; G and E Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £215 and G Kerr, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £220.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

55 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, December 17th met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £91 to 417 per kg.

Lambs

H Convery, Cookstown, 18k, £75 (417); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 18.5k, £72.50 (392); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 20.5k, £78 (381), 22.5k, £84 (373); A Blair, Macosquin, 23k, £87 (378); D Norris and Sons, Articlave, 22.5k, £84.50 (376); P Stewart, Garvagh, 23.5k, £87 (370); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 22k, £81 (368) and V Millen, Coleraine, 24k, £87 (363).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £98.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, December 18th met a super trade to a top of £1,950 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £1,950, £1,900, £1,820, £1,600; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifer £1,870; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, calved heifers to £1,750, £1,730, £1,540; Dungannon farmer, calved heifer £1,700, third calver £1,460; D Torrens, Garvagh, calved heifer £1,700; S Henry, Macosquin, springing heifers to £1,580, £1,550 and H Steele, Portglenone, calved heifers to £1,400.

A good entry of 120 stock on Wednesday, December 19th at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,275, heifers sold to £1,050 and fat cows sold to £1,000.

Fat cows: (35 on offer, flying trade - more required)

Ballymena farmer, 740k Fleckvieh £1,000 (135), 660k Belgian Blue £840 (127), 660k Shorthorn beef £830 (126); M Millar, Coleraine, 950k Holstein £1,220 (128) and G Rea, Rasharkin, 720k Friesian £920 (128).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin bull, £1,950.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

B McAfee, Aghadowey, 240k Belgian Blue £530 (221); Kilrea farmer, 390k Charolais £820 (210); D McKay, Ballymena, 320k Limousin £660 (206); R Savage, Drumahoe, 510k Limousin £975 (191) and J Browne, Dungiven, 250k Limousin £465 (186).

Steers

B McAfee, Aghadowey, 300k Belgian Blue £650 (217), 235k, £470 (200), 280k Aberdeen Angus £550 (196), 315k, £615 (195), 370k, £710 (192); Coleraine farmer, 410k Aberdeen Angus £880 (215), 390k Simmental £770 (197), 380k Simmental £740 (195); D McKay, Ballymena, 320k Limousin £675 (211), 380k, £740 (195), 380k, £735 (193), 320k Belgian Blue £600 (188); Magherafelt farmer, 380k Limousin £770 (203), 400k Simmental £795 (199), 360k, £680 (189); C Bolton, Swatragh, 680k Aberdeen Angus £1,275 (188); Kilrea farmer, 500k Belgian Blue £960 (192), 450k, £840 (187) and T Henry, Maghera, 630k Charolais £1,185 (188), 580k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,080 (186), 640k Aberdeen Angus £1,180 (184).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.