Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 230 calves on Thursday, December 20th met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £460, £345, Fleckvieh £345, £210; Draperstown farner, Belgian Blue £410, £380; P O’Kane, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £380, £380, Shorthorn £275, Hereford £200; Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, Charolais £350, Aberdeen Angus £315, £280, £270; C Keatley, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £300, £250, Belgian Blue £245, Aberdeen Angus £235; R J and M Patterson, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £300, Aberdeen Angus £295, £270, Hereford £250; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £282; A Chestnutt, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £280; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £280, £262, Aberdeen Angus £225; R J and A Boyce, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £270; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £265, Belgian Blue £250; R McCullough, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £260; M Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £250, £215; Grange Farms, Castlerock, Belgian Blue £245; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £225; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £220; Ballymena farner, Friesian £215; J Lyons, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £200 and J McClelland, Limavady, Belgian Blue £200.

Heifer calves

N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £290; Antrim farner, Limousin £285, Aberdeen Angus £250; Mulkeeragh Farms, Limavady, Charolais £282; P O’Kane, Dungiven, Hereford £260, Shorthorn £240; Antrim farner, Belgian Blue £250; A Chestnutt, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £235, £200; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £225; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Belgian Blue £220; D Hanna, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £208; M Kelso, Portglenone, Hereford £205; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £202 and N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £215.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 450 on Monday, December 31st met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £95.80 to 448 per kg.

Lambs

H Convery, Cookstown, 15.5k, £69.50 (448); R Brown, Garvagh, 19k, £82.50 (434), 22.5k, £86.50 (384); J Anderson, Bushmills, 18k, £76 (422); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 20k, £83.50 (418), 18.5k, £75.50 (408), 22k, £86.80 (395); A O’Kane, Kilrea, 19k, £78 (411), 14k, £54.80 (391); S Caldwell, Rasharkin, 22k, £90 (409); W Steele, Coleraine, 22k, £89.20 (406); Garvagh farner, 23k, £93 (404); J Adams, Coleraine, 22k, £88.50 (402); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 22.5k, £90 (400), 23k, £91.20 (397); A Skuce, Aghadowey, 22k, £87.50 (398) and M O’Hara, Limavady, 16k, £63 (394).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £124.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A smaller entry of stock on Wednesday, January 2nd at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,365, heifers sold to £985 and fat cows sold to £1,500.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

H Savage, Magherafelt, 770k Belgian Blue £1,350 (173), 1000k Charolais £1,500 (150); I Tanner, Castlerock, 790k Simmental £1,140 (144) and F Tannahill, Macosquin, 650k Limousin £900 (139).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Ahoghill farmer, Simmental bull £1,100.

Small entry on offer. More required

Heifers

W Hoy, Ahoghill, 440k Charolais £940 (214), 490k, £945 (193); S and S Houston, Maghera, 300k Aberdeen Angus £635 (212), 320k, £630 (197), 330k, £630 (191), 320k, £600 (188), 320k, £595 (186); Randalstown farner, 250k Saler £500 (200), 270k Belgian Blue £500 (185) and D Hood, Claudy, 510k Charolais £985 (193), 500k Belgian Blue £925 (185).

Steers

G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 280k Charolais £625 (223), 310k, £660 (213); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 350k Aberdeen Angus £730 (209), 370k Belgian Blue £765 (207); G McKeever, Toome, 290k Blonde d’Aquitaine £600 (207), 450k £870 (193); Ballymoney farmer, 510k Limousin £1,025 (201), 720k, £1,365 (190) and J Campbell, Upperlands, 640k Limousin £1,195 (187).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.