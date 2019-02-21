Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 250 calves on Thursday, February 14 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

R Kerr, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £465, Limousin £435, Aberdeen Angus £385; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £385; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £382, Aberdeen Angus £330, Belgian Blue £305; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £360; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £312; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £305; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £290, £282; G McMillin, Castledawson, Limousin £285, Hereford £230; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £278; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £275; A P Redmond, Portavogie, Hereford £272, Belgian Blue £270, Hereford £235; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £270; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £252; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £222; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £220; W McCormick, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus £220; Moneymore farmer, Belgian Blue £210 and I Smyth, Castlerock, Aberdeen Angus £202.

Heifer calves

R Kerr, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £325; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £290; Grange Farms, Castlerock, £285; G McMillin, Castledawson, Limousin £280, £270, £240; A P Redmond, Portavogie, Belgian Blue £270, £230, Hereford £228, Belgian Blue £220, Hereford £210, £208; J McClelland, Limavady, Belgian Blue £260; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £248; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £230; N Allen, Ballymena, Limousin £225; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £212; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £210 and S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £185.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 300 on Monday, February met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £99.80 to 446 per kg.

Fat ewes to £115.00.

Lambs

N Royle, Kilrea, 19.5k, £87 (446), 24k, £97 (404); M McCombe, Claudy, 19k, £84 (442), 20k, £86 (430); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 15k, £64 (427); Portglenone farmer, 23.5k, £96.50 (411); E Steele, Portglenone, 23.5k, £96.50 (411); A Cooper, Garvagh, 21.5k, £85.70 (399); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 25k, £99.80 (399) and J McNeill, Rasharkin, 21k, £83 (395).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £115.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, February 19 met a super trade to a top of £1,610 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,610.

A super entry of 330 stock on Wednesday, February 20 at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,355, heifers sold to £1,315 and fat cows sold to £1,080.

Fat cows: (flying trade ~ more required)

P Martin, Dunloy, 610k Limousin £950 (156), 690k, £960 (139); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 540k Limousin £810 (150), 650k, £880 (135); Magherafelt farmer, 720k Holstein £1,080 (150); L Bradley, Knockloughrim, 740k Limousin £1,070 (145); J Higgins, Ringsend, 600k Charolais £765 (128), 590k Limousin £690 (117); G Stewart, Portglenone, 520k Holstein £650 (125); R Logan, Rasharkin, 770k Holstein £930 (121); P McCloskey, Claudy, 530k Limousin £635 (120), 600k Simmental £700 (117), 530k Hereford £610 (115) and K Cairns, Dungiven, 860k Simmental £1,000 (116).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

B McQuillan, Antrim, Aberdeen Angus springer to £1,020; W Bradley, Knockloughrim, Aberdeen Angus heifer with Belgian Blue Bull calf at foot to £1,015.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

S Stevenson, Randalstown, 200k Limousin £510 (255), 220k, £520 (236), 250k, £565 (226); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 290k Simmental £735 (253), 310k Limousin £780 (252), 310k Simmental £690 (223), 290k Limousin £645 (222), 330k, £725 (220); Kilrea farmer, 300k Charolais £630 (210); J and S Rafferty, Garvagh, 300k Limousin £630 (210); C Bolton, Swatragh, 630k Aberdeen Angus £1,315 (209); M Wilson, Maghera, 420k Belgian Blue £860 (205); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 360k Limousin £730 (203), 350k, £690 (197), 380k £745 (196), 440k, £860 (196); J Caskey, Kilrea, 480k Limousin £960 (200); I Wright, Garvagh, 490k Charolais £980 (200); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 290k Aberdeen Angus £570 (197) and R Kelso, Upperlands, 320k Aberdeen Angus £630 (197).

Steers

J Keatley, Magherafelt, 280k Limousin £720 (257), 350k, £745 (213); S Stevenson, Randalstown, 310k Limousin £745 (240), 250k, £580 (232), 310k, £700 (226); D Stewart, Tobermore, 240k Hereford £575 (240); J and S Rafferty, Garvagh, 340k Limousin £790 (232), 350k, £805 (230), 310k, £700 (226), 340k, £765 (225), 370k, £820 (222), 440k, £900 (205), 460k, £930 (202); Dunloy farmer, 350k Simmental £805 (230); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 400k Charolais £895 (224), 440k, £955 (217), 440k, £940 (214), 440k, £935 (213), 480k, £1,005 (209), 430k, £880 (205); W Moore, Macosquin, 270k Limousin £600 (222), 290k, £635 (219), 310k, £675 (218), 280k, £605 (216), 380k, £820 (216), 310k, £660 (213), 360k, £765 (213), 320k, £680 (213), 340k Charolais £710 (209), 340k Limousin £690 (203), 320k, £645 (202), 340k, £675 (199); P Martin, Dunloy, 490k Limousin £1035 (211), 480k, £1,000 (208), 430k, £880 (205), 550k Charolais £1,100 (200); G Boyce, Garvagh, 520k Limousin £1,050 (202), 510k, £1,025 (201), 450k, £895 (199); D Torrens, Garvagh, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1,205 (201), 560k Simmental £1,100 (196), 600k, £1,170 (195); T S Moon, Kilrea, 480k Limousin £960 (200); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 590k Limousin £1,180 (200), 590k, £1,165 (198); J McAuley, Bushmills, 425k Aberdeen Angus £840 (198) and J Hunter, Macosquin, 600k Limousin £1,175 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.