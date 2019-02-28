Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 375 calves on Thursday, February 21 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

W A Hood, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £400, £325, £285, Aberdeen Angus £210; Draperstown farmer, Belgian Blue £395; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £375, Friesian £215; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £360, £350; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh £352, Montbeliarde £352, Simmental £352, N R £250, Friesian £250; S and D Sloan, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £350; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Simmental £340, Aberdeen Angus £280; G and J Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais £330, Her £315, Limousin £250; I Steele, Antrim, Belgian Blue £305; I Buchanan, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £305; S Pollock, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £300; H Stewart, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £300, £260; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £290, Aberdeen Angus £225; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £290, £280, £200; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £288; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £287; W, L and D Campbell, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £280; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £280, Belgian Blue £235; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £275, £225; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £268, Belgian Blue £260, Limousin £232; J Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £265; M Hamilton, Donemana, Aberdeen Angus £250; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £242, Limousin £200; Magherafelt farmer, Simmental £240, Shorthorn £200; R Mulholland, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £225; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Hereford £215 and J Oliver, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £210.

Heifer calves

Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £440; Draperstown farmer, Belgian Blue £400, £340; J Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £315, £200; S and D Sloan, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £295; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £282; Irwins Drumcroone Farms, Blackhill, Hereford £276; W Hood, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £275, Belgian Blue £240; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £260; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £246; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £245, Belgian Blue £238; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £237; L Galloway, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £225; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £225; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £220; G and J Hayes, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £215 and M Hamilton, Donemana, Aberdeen Angus £215.

Suck calves - Bull calves

J Doherty, Garvagh, 260k Charolais £675 (260), 380k Hereford £785 (207); I Pollock, Downhill, 320k Charolais £785 (245), 310k £745 (240); Finvoy farmer, 250k Aberdeen Angus £600 (240); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 390k Charolais £905 (232), 340k £750 (221), 380k £830 (218); B McKenna, Bellaghy, 330k Limousin £740 (224); 450k £935 (208), 370k £760 (205); N Wylie, Portglenone, 190k Limousin £400 (211), 370k Hereford £750 (203); WI Smyth, Limavady, 300k Limousin £610 (203); F Tannahill, Macosquin, 520k Limousin £1,045 (201) and E Garvin, Garvagh, 430k Limousin £860 (200).

Heifer calves

J Doherty, Garvagh, 220k Charolais £570 (259), 270k, £615 (228); B McKenna, Bellaghy, 300k Limousin £720 (240), 340k, £815 (240), 340k, £710 (209), 370k, £760 (205); H Savage, Magherafelt, 320k Limousin £700 (219), 300k, £640 (213); N Wylie, Portglenone, 260k Limousin £600 (231), 260k, £570 (219); W I Smyth, Limavady, 270k Limousin £580 (215), 310k, £635 (205); E Garvin, Garvagh, 330k Limousin £695 (211), 320k, £645 (202) and T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 400k Charolais £835 (209).

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £250.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

120 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry 520 fat lambs and ewes on Monday, February 25 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £101.20 to 436 per kg.

Fat ewes to £109.00.

Lambs

D McIlroy, Aghadowey, 21k, £91.50 (436); L McKinley, Portstewart, 19.5k, £83 (426); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 21.5k, £90 (419); Rowan Tree Farms, Macosquin, 19k, £79.50 (418); M Burton, Limavady, 21.5k, £89.50 (416); T Smyth, Kilrea, 20.5k, £85 (415); S Jackson, Bellaghy, 21k, £87 (414), 24k, £96.50 (402); Toomebridge farmer, 23.5k, £96.80 (412); Kilrea farmer, 22.5k, £92.80 (412); Portglenone farmer, 23k, £94.50 (411), 23k, £92.50 (402); D Borland, Bushmills, 21.5k, £88.20 (410); J Patterson, Kilrea, 24k, £98 (408); T Topping, Garvagh, 24k, £98 (408); J Thompson, Killaloo, 20.5k, £83 (405); D Whyte, Portglenone, 22.5k, £91 (404) and N McClure, Ballymoney, 25k, £100.60 (402).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £109.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, February 26 met a super trade to a top of £2,000 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

J Moore, Portstewart, Holstein calved heifers to £2,000, £1,950, £1,740; M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,980, second calver £1,710; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,760, £1,720, £1,660 and J J and B J Rankin, Limavady, springing heifers to a top of £1,400.

A smaller entry of fat cow, suckler and store cattle entry of 220 stock on Wednesday, February 27 at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,260, heifers sold to £1,195 and fat cows sold to £1,135.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 490k Aberdeen Angus £860 (176), 530k Limousin £695 (131); D Starrett, Kilrea, 590k Simmental £940 (159); F Tannahill, Macosquin, 740k Limousin £1,135 (153); T Martin, Dunloy, 550k Limousin £800 (146); C McCloskey, Claudy, 490k Simmental £700 (143), 500k Limousin £715 (143), 700k Aberdeen Angus £900 (129), 490k Belgian Blue £610 (125); Upperlands farmer, 620k Hereford £820 (132), 580k £735 (127); G Fleming, Ballymoney, 510k Belted Galloway £650 (128), 700k Charolais £850 (121); F Hogg, Kilrea, 710k Limousin £900 (127); Macosquin farmer, 690k Charolais £850 (123), 680k Limousin £835 (123), 730k £885 (121); Ballymena farmer, 410k Hereford £500 (122), 460k £560 (122); M Millar, Coleraine, 630k Friesian £725 (115) and W Moore, Macosquin, 570k Limousin £655 (115).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

F Hogg, Kilrea, Limousin springers to £1,480.

Heifers

W Moore, Macosquin, 265k Limousin £635 (240), 300k, £685 (228), 300k, £660 (220), 280k, £600 (214), 290k, £600 (207), 310k, £620 (200); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 300k Belgian Blue £700 (233), 380k, £865 (228), 390k, Aberdeen Angus £875 (224), 300k, £670 (223), 360k, £780 (217), 390k, £795 (204), 350k, £710 (203), 380k, £760 (200), 390k, £765 (196); R Rodgers, Portglenone, 350k Simmental £775 (221); T Martin, Dunloy, 400k Charolais £880 (220), 420k, £880 (210), 400k, £835 (209), 430k, £875 (204), 440k, £870 (198); F Ferran, Portglenone, 430k Charolais £940 (219); W A Ritchie, Claudy, 340k Limousin £690 (203) and J McKeever, Finvoy, 340k Limousin £680 (200), 400k Charolais £790 (198).

Steers

F Ferran, Portglenone, 480k Charolais £1,180 (246), 470k, £1,080 (230); P Martin, Dunloy, 370k Charolais £900 (243), 390k, £895 (230), 410k, £940 (229), 430k Limousin £945 (220), 510k Charolais £1030 (202), 430k, £865 (201), 460k, £905 (197); J McNicholl, Garvagh, 340k Limousin £820 (241), 300k, £700 (233), 310k, £690 (223), 330k, £735 (223); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 340k Aberdeen Angus £820 (241), 320k, £740 (231), 335k, £765 (228), 390k, £860 (221), 390k, £850 (218), 405k, £855 (211), 370k, £760 (205); N McErlean, Portglenone, 390k Charolais £935 (240), 400k Limousin £945 (236), 440k, £1,030 (234), 340k, £750 (221); P Martin, Dunloy, 430k Charolais £980 (228), 410k, £915 (223), 440k Limousin £975 (222); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 470k Charolais £1,065 (227), 460k, £1,030 (224), 420k, £910 (217), 410k, £880 (215); J McCracken, Randalstown, 360k Charolais £795 (221), 420k, £895 (213), 410k, £865 (211), 350k, £710 (203); J Higgins, Ringsend, 420k Limousin £925 (220); S and S Houston, Maghera, 380k Aberdeen Angus £780 (205); J McKeever, Finvoy, 430k Charolais £850 (198);

J Campbell, Upperlands, 580k Limousin £1140 (197) and D McFerran, Rasharkin, 510k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,000 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.