Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 410 calves and weanlings on Thursday, March 7 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped Calves: (300)

Bull calves

W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £370, Hereford £295, Aberdeen Angus £260, Hereford £235, £215; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £345, Aberdeen Angus £265, Charolais £245, Fleckvieh £220; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £330, £290; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £320, Belgian Blue £285; R Shiels, Garvagh, Montbeliarde £315; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Belgian Blue £300, £235, £218; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £272; Antrim farmer, Belgian Blue £270; J H McClelland, Limavady, Belgian Blue £265; J Chestnutt, Portrush, Aberdeen Angus £260; R McWhirter, Glarryford, Holstein £250; T and I Kyle, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £240; P O’Kane, Eglinton, Lim £240; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £240; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £235; G Bates, Moneymore, Hereford £228; Upperlands farmer, Friesian £220; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £215, Belgian Blue £210; Nevin Farms, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £202 and Brennan Farms, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Heifer calves

Greysteel farmer, Belgian Blue £440, £385, £380, Aberdeen Angus £340; Limavady farmer, Belgian Blue £385, Limousin £310; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £385, Belgian Blue £340; Brennan Farms, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £350, £225; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £350, Aberdeen Angus £255, Belgian Blue £248; N Kerr, Portglenone, Blonde d’Aquitaine £280; P O’Kane, Eglinton, Lim £270; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £270; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £255, Aberdeen Angus £255, £200; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £250; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £245; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £240; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £237; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £235; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £222; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £210; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £208; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £200 and S and D Sloan, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £220.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

110 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A small entry on Monday, March 11 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £95.00 to 442 per kg.

Lambs

Kilrea farmer, 21.5k, £93.20 (434); D McIlroy, Aghadowey, 20k, £86 (430) and I Laughlin, Garvagh, 23k horned lambs £91.50 (398).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, March 12 met a super trade to a top of £1,940 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

W Millar(Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer £1,940; T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,900, £1,800, £1,720, £1,660; W, L and D Campbell, Coleraine, calved heifers to £1,810, £1,500 and Mona Millar, Coleraine, calved cow £1,500.

A super entry of 300 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday, March 13 at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,255, heifers sold to £1,100 and fat cows sold £1,170.

Fat Cows: (flying trade - more required)

S Hill, Ballycastle, 640k Limousin £1,170 (183), 810k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,025 (127); J Gregg, Ahoghill, 640k Saler £1,130 (177), 690k, £1,000 (145), 700k, £900 (129), 630k Aubrac £810 (129); R Thompson, Aghadowey, 650k Limousin £1,080 (166), 690k, £1,060 (154), 700k Charolais £1,030 (147), 700k Limousin £1,000 (143), 720k Aberdeen Angus £1,000 (139), 780k Limousin £1,000 (128), W Harkin, Limavady, 690k Simmental £1,000 (145); Ballymena farmer, Ahoghill, 710k Aberdeen Angus £990 (139), 790k, £940 (119); P McCloskey, Claudy, 410k Limousin £560 (137); I Wallace, Upperlands, 660k Holstein £880 (133); S and S Houston, Maghera, 310k Aberdeen Angus £400 (129); R Hamill, Portrush, 450k Friesian £575 (128) and W and A Houston, Glarryford, 550k Friesian £680 (124), 710k Aberdeen Angus £870 (123).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Magherafelt farmer, springing Limousin cows to £1,330 and £1,300.

Heifers

R Martin, Dunloy, 300k Charolais £720 (240), 380k, £890 (234), 290k, £675 (233), 460k, £990 (215), 370k, £795 (215), 390k, £830 (213), 380k, £765 (201); P Cushley, Portglenone, 340k Belgian Blue £795 (234); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 350k Limousin £800 (229), 340k, £775 (228), 400k, £860 (215), 360k, £770 (214), 340k, £720 (212), 450k Charolais £950 (211), 410k Simmental £840 (205), 460k Limousin £935 (203), 510k, £1,025 (201); T Martin, Dunloy, 390k Charolais £870 (223), 400k Limousin £845 (211), 390k Charolais £820 (210), 380k Charolais £790 (208), 380k Limousin £785 (207); Castledawson farmer, 350k Charolais £765 (219), 400k, £870 (218), 350k, £745 (213), 370k, £755 (204); Antrim farmer, 440k Limousin £950 (216); J V McAteer, Kilrea, 380k Aberdeen Angus £815 (215); Magherafelt farmer, 500k Limousin £1,070 (214); Limavady farmer, 480k Limousin £970 (202) and A Patterson, Magherafelt, 370k Belgian Blue £740 (200).

Steers

Dunloy farmer, 250k Simmental £650 (260); Greysteel farmer, 300k Saler £725 (242); J Gilfillan, 350k Charolais £825 (236), 380k Limousin £820 (216), 370k £795 (215), 430k, £905 (211), 500k, £1,050 (210), 530k Charolais £1100 (208), 560k Limousin £1,120 (202); Payne and Cooke, Limavady, 280k Limousin £630 (225), 330k, £660 (200); A Scullion, Portglenone, 430k Charolais £945 (220), 440k, £950 (216), 390k, £840 (215), 490k, £1,045 (213), 390k, £825 (212), 500k, £1,050 (210), 480k, £1,000 (208), 390k Limousin £790 (203); Kilrea farmer, 420k Charolais £910 (217), 380k, £820 (216), 440k, £935 (213), 450k, £925 (206); J Kelso, Upperlands, 460k Limousin £945 (205); H Savage, Magherafelt, 370k Simmental £750 (203), 520k Limousin £1,040 (200); Ballymena farmer, 530k Limousin £1,065 (201), 540k, £1,085 (201), 510k, £1,020 (200), 550k, £1,100 (200), 580k, £1,130 (195); Ahoghill farmer, 350k Saler £700 (200) and Toomebridge farmer, 370k Limousin £735 (199).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.