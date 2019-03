Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 380 calves and Weanlings on Thursday, March 14 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped Calves: (280)

Bull calves

R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £332, Aberdeen Angus £280; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Belgian Blue £325, £260; Rasharkin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £320, Friesian £205; Draperstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £310; Greysteel farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295; S McMurray, Dungiven, Fleckvieh £292; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £280, Lim £200, Belgian Blue £200; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £278, £218; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £265, Belgian Blue £260, Hereford £258, £240, Belgian Blue £230; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £260; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £252, Aberdeen Angus £220; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £250; S McCann, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £220, Limousin £202; R D and A Smyth, Dungiven, Limousin £212 and W, L and D Campbell, Coleraine, Fleckvieh £210.

Heifer calves

Draperstown farmer, Ayrshire £370, Aberdeen Angus £300, £200; W Steele, Coleraine, Limousin £335, Saler £290, Limousin £260, Aberdeen Angus £215; I Anderson, Rasharkin, Friesian £325; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £320; Rasharkin farmer, Belgian Blue £270; J Rainey, Ahoghill, CH £265; McClure Farms, Coleraine, Hol £252; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £250; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £245, £205; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Belgian Blue £245, Aberdeen Angus £202; Greysteel farmer, Aberdeen Angus £238; S McMurray, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £222 and D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £205.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves (100).

100 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 500 fat lambs and ewes on Monday, March 18 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £96.80 to 424 per kg.

Lambs

Kilrea farmer, 21.5k, £91.20 (424); Portglenone farmer, 22.5k, £93.80 (417); J Patterson, Kilrea, 23k, £91.70 (399); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k, £90 (391); Draperstown farmer, 20.5k, £80 (390); J Hyndman, Upperlands, 24k, £93.40 (389) and Ahoghill farmer, 24k, £92.70 (386).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £92.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, March 19 met a super trade to a top of £1,840 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers £1,840, £1,800; Dungannon farmer second calver £1,800; H and J Campbell, Ballymoney, second calvers to £1,760, £1,570; W Loughrin, Cookstown, calved heifer £1,690 and W Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer £1,560.

A good entry of 250 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, March 20 at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,200, heifers sold to £1,215 and fat cows sold to £1,110.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

S Tanner, Castlerock, 580k Saler £935 (161); P McNicholl, Garvagh, 790k Limousin £1110 (141); Coleraine farmer, 640k Limousin £875 (137); J Crawford, Ballymena, 810k Limousin £1060 (131); S Stevenson, Randalstown, 830k £1075 (130); I Wright, Garvagh, 430k Belgian Blue £555 (129) and R Sloan, Kilrea, 620k Limousin £800 (129).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Cows and calves to £1,200 with more quality lots required.

Heifers

C and J Kelly, Limavady, 300k Aberdeen Angus £720 (240), 310k, £650 (210); R Cole, Macosquin, 350k Charolais £830 (237), 350k, £785 (224), 340k, £745 (219), 390k, £815 (209); H Savage, Magherafelt, 271k Blonde d’Aquitaine £600 (222); P Sleeman, Limavady, 370k Limousin £800 (216), 430k, £865 (201); J Clements, Ballyronan, 520k Charolais £1,125 (216), 570k, £1,195 (210), 510k, £1,060 (208); W McCurdy, Ballymoney, 400k, £860 (215), 480k Limousin £1,025 (214), 430k, £865 (201); T Scott, Swatragh,400k Limousin £830 (208), 440k, £885 (201); R Buchanan, Dungiven, 580k Charolais £1,185 (204), 520k, £1,035 (199); Portglenone farmer, 450k Limousin £910 (202); Maghera farmer, 530k Belgian Blue £1,050 (198) and J Campbell, Upperlands, 560k Limousin £1,110 (198), 610k, £1,160 (190).

Steers

C and J Kelly, Limavady, 290k Belgian Blue £770 (266), 320k, £785 (245), 280k, £650 (232), 310k Aberdeen Angus £700 (226); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 290k Limousin £670 (231), 230k, £520 (226), 290k, £640 (221); M Graham, Castlerock, 380k Charolais £860 (226); Maghera farmer, 310k Limousin £680 (219), 390k, £815 (209); S Boyle, Dunloy, 500k Charolais £1,090 (218); H Clarke, Maghera, 490k Limousin £1,065 (217), 530k, £1,060 (200); Bellaghy farmer, 400k Aberdeen Angus £855 (214); A McDonald, Portglenone, 550k Charolais £1,155 (210), 570k, £1,140 (200), 590k, £1,165 (198); Garvagh farmer, 550k Charolais £1,155 (210), 570k, £1,130 (198); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 350k Aberdeen Angus £710 (203), 320k, £640 (200); Randalstown farmer, 460k Hereford £935 (203), 440k, £860 (196); Portglenone farmer, 430k Aberdeen Angus £865 (201); C Stewart, Randalstown, 490k Aberdeen Angus £985 (201) and J Watson, Rasharkin, Limousin 500k, £1,000 (200).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.