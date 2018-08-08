Flying trade for calves at Kilrea

A good entry of 250 calves at Kilrea on Thursday, 2nd August, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Bull Calves: J Junkin, Bellaghy, AA £410, £280; H & B Craig, Ballymena, Her £390, £240, £215; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Lim £375; Cookstown Farmer, AA £360; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £335, £220; Maghera Farmer, Her £330; R & R Cousley, Moneymore, FKV £318; D McKinney, Maghera, AA £305; I Stewart, Ballymoney, AA £295, £290; J Borland, Bushmills, MB £275, £230; Ballymena Farmer, AA £262, Lim £230; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Her £252; Magherafelt Farmer, Lim £245, CH £238, £225, Her £205, CH £200; C Loughran, Cookstown, Her £228; S Casey, Cloughmills, FKV £210; W Shiels, Maghera, Fr £210; Finvoy Farmer, Her £205.

Heifer Calves: Maghera Farmer, Lim £305; I Stewart, Ballymoney, AA £285, £260; J Junkin, Bellaghy, AA £280; W Shiels, Maghera, BB £255; T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, Lim £248, Sim £200; Antrim Farmer, Her £245; Ballymoney Farmer, Sim £240; J Thompson, Randalstown, AA £255; Magherafelt Farmer, Lim £205.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £210. Good demand for thick types!

Weanlings/Suck Calves: 70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months!

A good entry of 750 on Monday, 6th August met a steady trade. More sheep needed every week! Lambs to £89.00 to 381 per kg.

Lambs: S & B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 18k £68.50 (381); M McCombe, Claudy, 17.5k £66 (377); Kilrea Farmer, 21k £79 (376); A Pollock, Kilrea, 23.5k £87.20 (371); J Anderson, Bushmills, 23k £84.30 (367); G Henderson, Bushmills, 24k £88 (367); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 21k £77 (367); RA Kelly, Coleraine, 23k £84.50 (367); D Robinson, Magherafelt, 23k £84.20 (366); R Wylie, Bushmills, 23k £84.20 (366); A Blair, Macosquin, 21.5k £78.40 (365); Ballymoney Farmer, 21.5k £78.40 (365); C McGovern, Cookstown, 22k £80 (364); P Whyte, Portglenone, 22k £80 (364); A Mooney, Portglenone, 22.5k £81.50 (362); Tobermore Farmer, 22k £79.50 (361); J Semple, Dungiven, 23.5k £84.50 (360); T & W Taylor, Ballymoney, 23.5k £84.60 (360); SJ Wilson, Dungiven, 24k £86.40 (360).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £92. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A small entry of dairy Stock on Tuesday, 7th August met a super trade to a top of £1500 for a Calved Heifer. More stock required weekly.

A smaller entry of 130 stock on Wednesday, 8th August at Kilrea, continued to meet with a good steady trade. Steers to £1215, Heifers to £1175, Fat Cows £1550.

Fat Cows: (30 on offer, flying trade ~ more required) J McKeen, Garvagh, 790k Lim £1550 (196); Ballymena Farmer, 530k Lim £840 (159), 610k £880 (144), 580k £730 (126); J Taylor, Ballymoney, 730k Lim £995 (136); D Cameron, Ahoghill, 620k CH £960 (155), 610k BB £890 (146); S Walls, Magherafelt, 650k Fr £980 (151); W Doherty, Bellarena, 560k Lim £735 (131).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required: S Rankin, Bushmills, 2nd Calver Her with Her Bull calf at foot to £1060.

Heifers: Randalstown Farmer, 390k CH £865 (222), 380k Lim £735 (193); J Stewart, Portglenone, 520k Lim £1155 (520 (222); D Cameron, Ahoghill, 390k Lim £830 (213); P McCloskey, Feeny, 410k Lim £875 (213), 480k £970 (202), 430k £860 (200); Castlerock Farmer, 500k CH £1060 (212), 530k £1020 (193); M McKenna, Dervock, 490k Lim £1030 (210); P Sleeman, Limavady, 500k AA £1030 (206), 580k BB £1175 (203), 480k Lim £960 (200); D Stewart, Portglenone, 520k Lim £1045 (201), 560k DAQ £1085 (194); R Gault, Dunloy, 360k Lim £720 (200); C Tanner, Castlerock, 500k AA £955 (191).

Steers: Castlerock Farmer, 420k CH £945 (225); T Scott, Swatragh, 410k CH £920 (224), 380k Lim £810 (213), 400k £840 (210), 430k £890 (207); A Henry, Finvoy, 440k Lim £950 (216), 470k £1000 (213), 570k £1145 (201); T Knox, Moneymore, 450k CH £935 (208); W Doherty, Bellarena, 380k Lim £765 (201); D Stewart, Portglenone, 490k DAQ £975 (199); S Cameron, Randalstown, 370k Lim £730 (197).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.