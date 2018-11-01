Flying trade for calves at Kilrea

A super entry of 310 calves on Thursday, 25th October, met a flying trade for all types on offer. Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull Calves: T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, Sim £440; Magherafelt Farmer, MB £395; Ballymoney Farmer, Lim £375, BB £355, £350, £230; J Rainey, Ahoghill, Sim £365; J Close, Rasharkin, Lim £350, £340, BB £335; Maghera Farmer, Her £350, ST £245, FKV £235, MB £235; D McNeilly, Randalstown, AA £340, £235; D Scott, Coleraine, BB £325; Magherafelt Farmer, Her £310, SH £215; R & M Patterson, Killykergan, AA £310; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £290, £285; T McAleese, Aghadowey, BB £280; J McClelland, Limavady, AA £280, BB £215; W Lyons, Ballymoney, BB £265; R & C Steede, Cullybackey, Lim £250, £225, AA £215; R Alexander, Cloughmills, AA £245; Upperlands Farmer, Sim £240, Gal £200; I Small, Ahoghill, AA £240; R Boyd, Garvagh, Her £235; Templemoyle Farm, Eglinton, AA £230; P McVey, Moneymore, AA £225; W & T Munnis, Kilraughts, FKV £210.

Heifer Calves: Randalstown Farmer, Her £400; Magherafelt Farmer, AA £385, Fri £300; Ballymoney Farmer, BB £375; Maghera Farmer, Lim £370, AA £245; P McVey, Moneymore, Lim £355, AA £240; J Close, Rasharkin, Lim £345, AA £345; Randalstown Farmer, AA £325; G & D Millen, Aghadowey, BB £300, AA £210;Templemoyle Farm, Eglinton, AA £260; A & P Cochrane, Bushmills, AA £250; D Scott, Coleraine, BB £235; A Meighen, Dungiven, AA £230; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, BB £225, £205; J Christie, Bushmills, SHB £215;T McAleese, Aghadowey, BB £205; T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, Sim £200.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £155. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/Suck Calves: 85 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approx. 12.30pm weekly. Continental & Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry on Monday, 29th October met a steady trade. More sheep needed every week. Lambs to £83.00 to 370 per kg.

Lambs: P McAtamney, Ballymoney, 21.5k £79.50 (370); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 20.5k £73 (356); Limavady Farmer, 18k £63 (350); M Hegarty, Draperstown, 19.5k £68 (349); R Paul, Maghera, 23k £79.20 (344); D Norris & Sons, Aritclave, 23k £78.50 (341); T Beattie, Ballymoney, 24k £81.50 (340); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 24.5k £83 (339); M Burton, Limavady, 24k £81 (338); M Cunning, Glarryford, 24k £81 (338); J McAuley, Ballymoney, 21k £71 (338), 23.5k £76 (323); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k £77 (335).

Heavy Lambs 26k £83, 25.5k £81.50.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £88. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 110 dairy stock on Tuesday, 30th October met a super trade to a top of 1880 Gns for an in Calf Cow. MOre stock required weekly.

Irwin Bros, Portstewart, Ayr Cows in Calf to 1880 Gns, 1700 Gns, 1680, 1600, 1580, 1520, 1480, 1450, 1400; Springing Heifers to 1460; W Loughrin, Caledon, Calved Heifers to £1690, £1480; T McCracken, Limavady, Calved Heifer £1660; G Booth, Stewartstown, Calved Heifer £1600; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, Fri £1580; M Millar, Coleraine, Fri £1560.

A smaller entry of 290 stock on Wednesday, 31st October at Kilrea, continued to meet with a good steady trade. Steers to £1200, Heifers to £1160, Fat Cows £1250.

Fat Cows: (65 on offer, flying trade - more required): Maghera Farmer, 710k BB £1250 (176); S Henry, Macosquin, 580k Fr £805 (139); R Scullion, Knockloughrim, 650k BB £900 (139); Swatragh Farmer, 680k Lim £940 (138), 560k BB £695 (124); M Stewart, Portglenone, 610k AA £800 (131); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 460k Fr £600 (130); McAleese Farms, Garvagh, 640k Fr £780 (122), 690k £770 (112);A Andrews, Castlerock, 660k Lim £790 (120), 680k Sim £800 (118), 640k Lim £710 (111); I Smyth, Bushmills, 520k Lim £620 (119); S Taylor, Macosquin, 950k Her Bull £1180 (124).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

Heifers: M McKenna, Maghera, 330k CH £705 (214), 360k £745 (207), 420k £845 (201), 390k £755 (194); Broughshane Farmer, 440k CH £920 (209), 470k £945 (201), 460k £920 (200); T & P Rodgers, Cookstown, 400k Lim £830 (208), 400k £770 (193); M Glass, Maghera, 380k Sim £770 (203); C Cousley, Bendooragh, 440k CH £890 (202); K Patterson, Ballyronan, 470k BB £935 (199); F Duffin, Toomebridge, 510k CH £1000 (196); G & C Neely, Upperlands, 450k BB £880 (196), 320k £620 (194); F Craig, Macosquin, 570k Sim £1105 (194), 520k £995 (191), 510k £975 (191); T Brown, Knockloughrim, 470k Lim £905 (193).

Steers: T & P Rodgers, Cookstown, 400k Lim £965 (241), 350k £835 (239), 410k £955 (233), 310k £715 (231), 460k £990 (215), 400k £860 (215), 330k £690 (209), 460k Sim £900 (196); Portglenone Farmer,, 380k Lim £905 (238), 400k £940 (235), 490k £1020 (208), 440k £900 (205); J Brown, Moneymore, 370k Lim £840 (227); L Blair, Limavady, 430k Lim £960 (223), 440k CH £960 (218), 500k £1080 (216), 460k Lim £975 (212), 530k CH £1090 (206), 560k £1135 (203); C Cousley, Bendooragh, 470k CH £1040 (221), 540k £1110 (206), 480k £970 (202); F Duffin, Toomebridge, 500k CH £1090 (218), 440k £905 (206), 550k £1090 (198); Macosquin Farmer, 440k FKV £910 (207); M Rea, Ballymoney, 530k CH £1085 (205); P Whyte, Portglenone, 590k CH £1200 (203); C Boyle, Drumsurn, 520k AA £1050 (202); Rasharkin, Farmer, 500k FKV £1010 (202), 360k BB £715 (199), 450k £865 (192); Limavady Farmer, 350k Lim £705 (201); D McKee, Randalstown, 370k AA £735 (199), 310k £610 (197); B & M Hanna, Ballymoney, 490k AA £955 (195).

Friesian & aa steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

