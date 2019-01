Flying trade for calves at Kilrea

A super entry of 190 calves on Thursday, 3rd January, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Bull Calves: R Callan, Greysteel, Sim £462; J Close, Rasharkin, Lim £410, £375, AA £345; T & D Cameron, Coleraine, BB £390; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, BB £380, £340, £330; S & S Houston, Maghera, AA £360, £340, £320, £290, £245; Finvoy Farmer, Lim £340, £305, Her £250; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £340, £310; R McGinley, Ballymoney, Her £325; JE & S Bloomfield, Portglenone, BB £305; J Dickson, Armoy, AA £300; H & H Johnston, Ahoghill, BB £300, £200; RJ & M Patterson, Killykergan, Her £300, BB £287, AA £260, £210; S Casey, Cloughmills, FKV £295; A Wallace, Tobermore, AA £295; G & EM Pollock, Ballymoney, ST £290, £270; T & J Mackey, Ballyclare, SH £285, AA £250, £220; J Oliver, Limavady, AA £285; W & I Whiteside, Limavady, BB £285, £270. £225; W Simpson, Cullybackey, AA £280, £265, £225; Ballymena Farmer, AA £265; A Faith, Limavady, Lim £240; Ballymoney Farmer, BB £230; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, AA £220; H & J Campbell, Ballymoney, Fr £200.

Heifer Calves: A Faith, Limavady, Lim £362, £250; R McGinley, Ballymoney, Her £350; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, BB £330, £270, AA £210; J Dickson, Armoy, AA £300; T & D Cameron, Portstewart, BB £295; W & I Whiteside, Limavady, BB £295, £255; J Close, Rasharkin, AA £280, £255; Magherafelt Farmer, CH £270, £250; H & H Johnston, Ahoghill, BB £250, £225; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Her £250; S & D Sloan, Upperlands, BB £240; A Wallace, Tobermore, AA £230; S Mullan, Ballymoney, Her £225; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, AA £215; S Casey, Cloughmills, FKV £200.

Friesian Calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £200. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/Suck Calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian Lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 350 on Monday, 7th January met a sharper trade. More sheep needed every week. Lambs to £98.00 to 436 per kg.

Lambs: Ballymoney Farmer, 21k £91.50 (436); G Graham, Macosquin, 22k £92.50 (421); R Dick, Ahoghill, 18k £75 (417); I Purcell, Limavady, 20k £82.50 (413); J McQuitty, Clough, 22.5k £92.80 (412); T Wright, Ballymoney, 24k £96.80 (403); E Calvin, Coleraine, 21.5k £85.50 (398); M Burton, Limavady, 24k £95 (396); R & S McCahon, Aghadowey, 22k £86.70 (394); J Kerr, Macosquin, 22k £86.50 (393); D & W Hazlett, Aghadowey, 23.5k £91.70 (390); L Quigg, Rasharkin, 20.5k £80 (390); Kilrea Farmer, 25.5k £98 (384).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes and Rams to £100. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, 8th January met a super trade to a top of £1930 for a calved Heifer. More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, Calved Heifers to £1930, £1920, £1800, £1780, £1770, £1610, £1550; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Calved Heifer £1840; S Henry, Macosquin, Springing Heifers to £1810, £1710, £1570, Calved Heifer £1680;

J Miskelly, Dervock, Calved Heifers to £1710, £1700, £1680.

A good entry of 200 stock on Wednesday, 9th January at Kilrea, continued to meet with a good steady trade. Steers to £1320, Heifers to £1140, Fat Cows £1100.

Fat Cows: (flying trade - more required): G Hayes, Ballymena, 690k AU £1050 (152); S Mullan, Ringsend, 560k AA £675 (121); Ballymena Farmer, 700k Lim £850 (121); A Andrews, Castlerock, 660k Lim £770 (117), 540k £600 (111); C Cowan, Rasharkin, 820k AA £940 (115); S & S Houston, Maghera, 650k Her £750 (115), 980k AA £1040 (106); Ballymoney Farmer, 350k BB £395 (113); GI Wallace, Upperlands, 980k Hol £1100 (112); E Wells, Garvagh, 930k Her £1040 (112), 840k AA £930 (111); H Savage, Magherafelt, 680k Lim £730 (107).

Suckler stock: Quality lots Required. Small entry on offer. More Required.

Heifers: Ballymoney Farmer, 230k Lim £550 (239), 255k £485 (190), 280k BB £530 (189); J McGarry, Dunloy, 520k CH £1060 (204); P McCloskey, Claudy, 290k CH £590 (203); C Stewart, Randalstown, 420k Lim £830 (198); R Chambers, Ballycastle, 450k CH £855 (190), 390k AA £735 (189).

Steers: S & B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 250k CH £620 (248), 260k Lim £620 (239), 360k £790 (219), 380k CH £800 (211), 390k £815 (209); D McKay, Ballymena, 250k Lim £585 (234), 300k AA £650 (217), 300k Lim £610 (203), 330k AA £660 (200), 340k Lim £670 (197), 370k £725 (196); P McCloskey, Claudy, 340k CH £785 (231), 410k £890 (217), 410k £820 (200), 440k £855 (194), 300k Her £555 (185); Ballymoney Farmer, 360k BB £770 (214), 315k BB £650 (206), 340k Her £695 (204); J Hamilton & Son, Kells, 500k Lim £1030 (206), 430k £885 (206), 430k £865 (201), 480k CH £965 (201), 480k Lim £965 (201); Cookstown Farmer, 520k Lim £1060 (204), 510k £985 (193); C Stewart, Randalstown, 470k Lim £950 (202); G Rainey, Kilrea, 630k Sim £1260 (200), 660k CH £1300 (197), 640k £1250 (195), 640k Lim £1240 (194), 630k CH £1190 (189), 680k £1285 (189), 630k £1185 (188); Ballymena Farmer, 390k Lim £780 (200), 450k Sim £885 (197), 420k Her £795 (189); A Craig, Toomebridge, 500k AA £990 (198), 510k £985 (193), 510k BB £960 (188); J McAuley, Bushmills, 450k AA £890 (198); Swatragh Farmer, 640k AA £1250 (195); Ahoghill Farmer, 590k Lim £1150 (195), 550k AA £1055 (192), 590k £1100 (186); D Lamont, Coleraine, 460k FKV £875 (190), 380k £720 (189); M Glass, Maghera, 520k Lim £1035 (199), 510k AA £980 (192), 470k AA £885 (188), 510k Lim £955 (187).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

