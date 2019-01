Flying trade for sheep at Gortin Mart

A flying trade on Monday at Gortin Mart.

Fat lambs sold to £110, store lambs sold to £99.50, fat ewes sold to £120 and ewes and lambs sold to £230.

FAT LAMBS

Fearghal McKenna £110/36kg, Donald Fleming £109.50/30kg, Francis Bradley £106.50/25kg, Rebecca Beattie £106.50/5kg, Kennedy Hunter £106.50/30kg, Gary Heslip £106/28kg, A on £105.80/26kg, M McGuigan £105.50/26kg, McCullagh £106/26kg, Trevor Turkington £105.80/26kg, Barry McNamee £105.50/25kg, Sean McEldowney £105.50/28kg, Kenneth Johnston £105/26kg, Rosmary and Chris McCullagh £105/26kg, Stephen Lindsay £103/26kg, Sean Daly £102/25kg Fearghal McKenna £105/28kg, John Blair £105/27kg, Michael O’Neill £104.80/26kg, W McLaughlin £104.50/26kg, Patrick Kelly £104.50/24kg, John Blair £104.50/25kg, William Morgan £104.50/27kg, W McLaughlin £104.50/26kg, Patrick McNulty £104/26kg, Ruairi Daly £102/24kg, J McCrea £101/24kg, Andrew Fleming £101/24kg, Michel O’Neill £101/23kg, E Steel £100.50/26kg and Ian Alexander £100.50/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

Sean Daly £99.50, Patrick McNulty £98, J and H Foster £92, Thomas McGarvey £90, W Moore £90, Stephen Lindsay £87, M McGuigan £85 ,J McCrea £80, J and H Foster £80, G Bradley £80, James Harkin £80, Michael McCullagh £78, Michael O’Neill £75, Kennedy Hunter £75, Alan Speers £75 and Richard Mowbray £71.

FAT EWES

Robert Robinson £120, Gordan Gibson £115, £110, Kennedy Hunter £110, Vincent Keenan £108, Thomas McGarvey £108, £102, J and H Foster £105, £102, Gordan Gibson £105, Alan Speer £104, George Gallagher £100, Kennedy Hunter £96, Andrew Fleming £95, Richard Mowbray £94, J and G Blair £92, J and H Foster £92, Michael Cartin £90, A Moore £90, Barry McNamee £90 and Stephen Lindsay £87.

EWES & LAMBS

Paul Deeney £230, £212, £170, £162, Barry McNulty £210, £168, £160, £160, Ian Hamilton £160, £155, £155, £150 and Paul Deeney £158, £152, £150.