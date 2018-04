Forward heifers sell to £1,475 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 650 at Markethill of Saturday 14th April continued to sell in a very strong trade.

HEIFERS

Good quality forward heifers from £210 to £233 for 632k Charolais at £1,475 from a Hillsborough farmer followed by £233 per 100 kilos for 508k Limousin at £1,185 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £231 for 440k at £1,015 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Heavy heifers sold up to £1,500 for 720k.

Heavy heifers

Hillsborough farmer 632k, £1,475, £233.00; Poyntzpass farmer 508k, £1,185, £233.00; Poyntzpass farmer 586k, £1,360, £232.00; Banbridge farmer 562k, £1,265, £225.00; Poyntzpass farmer 614k, £1,380, £225.00; Warrenpoint farmer 528k, £1,180, £223.00; Warrenpoint farmer 512k, £1,135, £222.00; Armagh farmer 512k, £1,135, £222.00 and Dromore farmer 598k, £1,325, £222.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamiton farmer 440k, £1,015, £231.00; Keady farmer 440k, £1,010, £230.00; Warrenpoint farmer 464k, £1,040, £224.00; Loughgall farmer 438k, £975, £223.00; Loughgall farmer 484k, £1,075, £222.00; Keady farmer 480k, £1,065, £222.00; Loughgall farmer 464k, £1,020, £220.00; Belleeks farmer 412k, £905, £220.00 and Loughgall farmer 488k, £1,065, £218.00.

BULLOCKS

180 bullocks sold readily with good quality forward bullocks from £200 to £235 for 624k AA at £1465 from a Poyntzpass producer. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £210 to £232 for 490k at £1145 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £171 for 540k at £925 and up to £970 for 610k £159 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 624k, £1,465, £235.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 548k, £1,280, £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 644k, £1,460, £227.00; Poyntzpass farmer 532k, £1,200, £226.00; Tandragee farmer 502k, £1,125, £224.00; Collone farmer 678k, £1,495, £221.00 and Katesbridge farmer 510k, £1,090, £214.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 494k, £1,145, £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k, £1,080, £226.00; Dungannon farmer 380k, £875, £230.00; Lurgan farmer 428k, £950, £222.00; Lurgan farmer 426k, £925, £217.00; Tandragee farmer 500k, £1,085, £217.00; Tandragee farmer 490k, £1,055, £215.00; Katesbridge farmer 456k, £980, £215.00 and Katesbridge farmer 460k, £985, £214.00.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 540k, £925, £171.00; Killylea farmer 552k, £880, £159.00; Poyntzpass farmer 610k, £970, £159.00; Belleeks farmer 636k, £1,000, £157.00; Dromore farmer 568k, £880, £155.00 and Killylea farmer 562k, £860, £153.00.

WEANLINGS

A large entry of 280 weanlings maintained a very good demand.

Heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £263 for 274k at £720.

Male weanlings sold to £264 for 314k at £830 followed by £258 for 316k at £815.

All good quality male weanlings sold from £220 to £255 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 274k, £720, £263.00; Newry farmer 252k, £650, £258.00; Keady farmer 246k, £630, £256.00; Markethill farmer 332k, £830, £250.00; Armagh farmer 344k, £850, £247.00; Newry farmer 268k, £670, £250.00; Armagh farmer 298k, £740, £248.00; Keady farmer 286k, £700, £245.00 and Ballymena farmer 354k, £855, £242.00.

Male weanlings

Banbridge farmer 314k, £830, £264.00; Banbridge farmer 316k, £815, £258.00; Newry farmer 322k, £830, £258.00; Banbridge farmer 314k, £790, £252.00; Gilford farmer 358k, £895, £250.00 and Banbridge farmer 326k, £810, £248.00.