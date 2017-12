Forward heifers selling steadily at Markethill Mart

An entry of 450 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 2nd December continued to sell in a very firm demand in all rings.

HEIFERS

A large entry of 190 store beef heifers continued to sell in an excellent trade with forward heifers selling steadily from £195 to £226 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1,360 for a Loughgall farmer.

A Keady farmer received £225 per 100 kilos for 548k at £1,235.

To price heifer £1,420 for 710k £200 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £237 for 490k at £1,170 from a Magheralin producer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £216 per 100 kilos for 606k at £1,310 from a Killylea farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Loughgall farmer 602k, £1,360, £226.00; Keady farmer 548k, £1,235, £225.00; Magheralin farmer 594k, £1,325, £223.00; Richhill farmer 590k, £1,310, £222.00; Armagh farmer 524k, £1,140, £217.00; Magheralin farmer 586k, £1,270, £216.00; Richhill farmer 612k, £1,325, £216.00.

Middleweight heifers

Magheralin farmer 494k, £1,170, £237.00; Loughgilly farmer 490k, £1,090, £222.00; Keady farmer 496k, £1,090, £220.00; Grange farmer 480k, £1,020, £213.00; Loughgilly farmer 482k, £1,010, £210.00; Loughgilly farmer 444k, £930, £209.00. BULLOCKS

150 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward bullocks from £195 to £217 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1,230 for a Markethill producer and up to £1,375 each for 640k £214 per 100 kilos from a Markethill farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £208 per 100 kilos for 610k at £1,270 from a Milford farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Markethill farmer 566k, £1,230, £217.00; Markethill farmer 642k, £1,375, £214.00; Markethill farmer 542k, £1,155, £213.00; Richhill farmer 604k, £1,280 £212.00; Scarva farmer 566k, £1,175, £208.00; Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 612k, £1,270 £208.00; Armagh farmer 504k, £1,040, £206.00; Armagh farmer 624k, £1,280, £205.00; Armagh farmer 556k, £1,140, £205.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Markethill farmer 384k, £875, £228.00; Portadown farmer 390k, £815, £209.00; Armagh farmer 476k, £1,010, £212.00; Portadown farmer 374k, £780, £209.00; Moneymore farmer 432k, £890, £206.00; Portadown farmer 372k, £770, £207.00; Portadown farmer 418k, £845, £202.00; Kinnego farmer 484k, £975, £201.00.

WEANLINGS

130 weanlings sold in a steady trade.

Good quality male calves sold from £200 to £248 for 220k at £545.

Stronger males to £229 per 100 kilos for 350k at £800 from a Silverbridge farmer.

Good quality heifers from £190 to £236 per 100 kilos and up to £705 for a 330k Charolais £214 from a Keady farmer.

Male weanlings

Belleeks farmer 220k, £545, £248.00; Keady farmer 284k, £655, £231.00; Silverbridge farmer 350k, £800, £229.00; Keady farmer 398k, £900, £226.00; Silverbridge farmer 310k, £690, £223.00; Cullyhanna farmer 290k, £640, £221.00; Armagh farmer 362k, £790, £218.00.

Heifer weanlings

Belleeks farmer 208k, £490, £236.00; Silverbridge farmer 260k, £580, £223.00; Tandragee farmer 308k, £680, £221.00; Markethill farmer 302k, £660, £219.00; Armagh farmer 330k, £705, £214.00; Tandragee farmer 346k, £680, £197.00.