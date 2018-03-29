Friesian cows sell to £1,115 at Markethill Mart

Cull cows: An entry of 170 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 27th March maintained a very firm trade.

Beef bred cow sold steadily from £140 to £163 per 100 kilos for 598k Limousin at £975.

Cows/heifers sold steadily from £170 to £182 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cows sold from £120 to £144 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1,115.

Several cows sold from £1,000 to a top of £1,175 paid for a 840k Friesian at £139 per 100 kilos.

Second quality friesians from £95 to £110 and the poorest types from £75 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 598k, £975, £163.00; Jonesborough farmer 582k, £945, £162.00; Newry farmer 576k, £935, £162.00; Waringstown farmer 714k, £1,115, £156.00; Armagh farmer 610k, £945, £155.00; Portadown farmer 606k, £935, £154.00; Cullyhanna farmer 704k, £1,075, £153.00; Tandragee farmer 796k, £1,215, £153.00; Cullyhanna farmer 724k, £1,105, £153.00; Waringstown farmer 726k, £1,095, £151.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 676k, £1,015, £150.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dromore farmer 772k, £1,115, £144.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 754k, £1,085, £144.00; Caledon farmer 678k, £975, £144.00; Hillsborough farmer 708k, £1,015, £143.00; Jonesborough farmer 700k, £995, £142.00; Tassagh farmer 638k, £895, £140.00; Dromore farmer 842k, £1,175, £139.00; Kilkeel farmer 824k, £1,145, £139.00 and Dromore farmer 776k, £1,075, £138.00.

CALVES

140 calves returned a excellent demand.

Top quality bull calves sold from £320 to £400 paid for a five week old Belgian Blue from a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £285.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £390 for a Hereford followed by £360 paid twice for Belgian Blue.

Main demand for heifer calves from £180 to £335 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £400; Aberdeen Angus £380; Charolais £370; Charolais £370; Hereford £255; Hereford £250 and Aberdeen Angus £250.

Heifer calves

Hereford £390; Belgian Blue £360; Belgian Blue £360; Charolais £335; Belgian Blue £275; Hereford £230 and Charolais £205.

A special dispersal sale of 190 dairy cows on Monday 26th March for an Armagh farmer sold in a very strong demand to a top price £2,400 for a calved cow with others at £2,000, £2,100, £1,960 and £1,900.

A further 80 cows sold from £1,250 to £1,850 each.