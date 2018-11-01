Good entries in the rings at Enniskillen

There were good entries reported in all six rings at Thursdays cattle sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 205 to 240p for a LIM 380kg at @915, medium weight selling from 200 to 234p for a CH 420kg @985, heavy lots selling from 190 to 218p for a CH 500kg @1090 and up to 1410 per head.

BULLOCKS: Kesh producer LIM 380kg @915; Derrylin producer CH 388kg @925; Lisburn producer LIM 398kg @940, LIM 404kg @930, AA 524kg @1140; Omagh producer CH 420kg @985; Augher producer CH 406kg @945; Clogher producer CH 470kg @1010; Enniskillen producer CH 500kg @1090; Tempo producer CH 630kg @1350, CH 628kg @1320; Monea producer AA 540kg @1145; Aghlane producer CH 660kg @1410.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1050 paid for a 440kg CH, while HFRS ranged from £500 to £825for a 375kg CH.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 352kg CH steer @920, 365kg CH hfr @775, 319kg CH hfr @750, 316kgCH hfr @725, 375kg CH hfr @825; Boho producer 245kg CH bull @790, 322kg LIM bull @760, 226kg LIM hfr @585, 297kg LIM bull @805; Belleek producer 343kg AA steer @855, 209kg AA bull @560; Lisnaskea producer 232kg CH bull @720, 264kg CH bull @705, 267kg LIM hfr @710, 210kg LIM bull @700,360kg CH bull @930,415kg CH bull @895, 298kg CH bull @830; Ballinamallard producer 440kg CH steer @1050; Letterbreen producer 350kg CH ull @930, 315kg CH bull @850, 325kg CH bull @900, 288kg CH bull @820, 324kg CH bull @890, 330kg CH hfr @765; Fintona producer 360kg CH hfr @760, 360kg CH hfr @765, 251kg cH bull @760, 248kg CH hfr @560, 345kg CH hfr @750; Springfeild producer 450kg CH steer @955, 241kg LIM hfr @520; Boho producer 444kg LIM steer @970, 418 SIm ster @710, 346kg LIM steer @710, 201kg LIM bull @570, 218kg CH bull @675; Garrison producer 370kg LIM hfr @770, 390kg LIM bull @970, 732kg CH bull @980.

CALVES: Enniskillen producer LIM bull @360; Ballinamallard producer AA bull @355; Derrygonnelly producer BL bull @345, SA bull @310, AA bull @260, FR bull @190; Letterbreen producer BB hfr @300,; Kesh producer AA bull @285; Trillick producer AA bull @265; Maguiresbridge producer HER bull @260; Drumcose producer HER bull @260

SUCKLER COWS: Blaney producer LIM cow with hfr @1980, HER cow with hfr @1660; Lisnaskea producer CH cow with bull @1780, BB cow with bull @1575, SPG IM @1480, LIM cow with bull @1410, CH cow with bull @1410, LIM cow with hfr @1480, AA cow with hfr @1495, LIM cow with bull @1425, SPG SAL @1365; Ballinamallard producer CH cow with bull @1760; Drumquin producer SPG her @1020; Ederney producer SPG CH hr @1070; Florencecourt producer SPG LIM hfr @1100.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 600kg CH @1255, while lighter weights sold from 192- 223ppk paid for a 350kg CH @780. Roslea producer CH 600kg @1255; Springfeild producer CH 600kg @1195, CH 560kg @1160, CH 555kg @1120, CH 500kg @1080; Culkey producer CH 500kg @1050, CH 520kg @1040; Ballinamallard producer CH 515kg @1045, CH 490kg @1000; Derrylin producer CH 500g @1030, CH 480kg @1020, CH 470kg @1010.

Fat cows

Beer lots sold to 170ppk paid for a 720kg CH @1220, others sold readily from 102-160ppk. Fres from 52-100ppk paid for a 600kg CH @600. Coa producer CH 720kg @1220. Boho producer CH 730kg @1060, CH 800kg @1090