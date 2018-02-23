Good entry of 1,070 cattle at Enniskillen Mart

A good entry of 1,070 cattle sold extremely well in all six rings.

BULLOCKS

Lightweights sold from 220 to 320ppk for a Charolais 312kg at £,1000.

Medium weights sold from 205 to 260ppk for a Limousin 402kg at £1,045.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 242ppk for an Charolais 500kg at £1,210 and selling up to £1,520.

Culkey producer Charolais 312kg at £1,000, Omagh producer Charolais 390kg at £1,075, Derrylin producer Charolais 348kg at £955, Charolais 340kg at £890, Lisbellaw producer Limousin 394kg at £1,025, Belcoo Charolais 764kg at £1,520, Charolais 716kg at £1,450, Augher producer Charolais 680kg at £1,450, Belleek producer Limousin 598kg at £1,440, Aghalane producer Charolais 638kg at £1,425.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,090 paid for a 420kg Charolais. Heifers ranged from £550 to £925 for a 326kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 342kg Limousin bull at £980, 334kg Belgian Blue bull at £950, 367kg Charolais bull at £905, 307kg Charolais bull at £880, Kesh producer 411kg Charolais bull at £1,005, 411kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £970, Kinawley producer 333kg Charolais steer at £905, 268kg Charolais steer at £795, 326kg Charolais heifer at £925, Garrison producer 386kg Charolais steer at £955, Garrison producer 294kg Charolais steer at £810, Garrison producer 274kg Charolais heifer at £740, Garrison producer 420kg Charolais bull at £1,090, Garrison producer 386kg Charolais steer at £955, Derrylin producer 375g Charolais bull at £900, 365kg Charolais bull at £965, 337kg Charolais heifer at £750, 301kg Charolais heifer at £800, Tempo producer 317kg Charolais steer at £855, Letterbreen producer 279kg Limousin steer at £810, Leggs producer 374kg Charolais at £960, 345kg Limousin heifer at £805, Garrison producer 321kg Charolais heifer at £925, 321kg Charolais bull at £950, Belleek producer 380kg Charolais heifer at £970, 425kg Limousin heifer at £975, Derrylin producer 333kg Charolais heifer at £905, 350kg Charolais heifer at £950, Florencecourt producer 452kg Charolais steer at £1,000, 375kg Charolais steer at £990, Boho producer 291kg Charolais bull at £840, Kesh producer 351kg Charolais bull at £900, 344kg Charolais bull at £975.

CALVES 1 MONTH OLD

Garrison producer Charolais bull at £515, Lisnaskea producer Charolais bull at £500, Roscor producer Limousin bull at £450, Roscor producer Limousin bull at £410.

CALVES

Garrison producer Simmental bull at £320, Kinawley producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Enniskillen producer Hereford bull at £285, Macken producer Hereford heifer at £275, Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Churchill producer Friesian bull at £120.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,880, Churchill producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with bull calf at £1,600, Dungannon producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,560, Boho producer Limousin cow with bull calf at £1,560, Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with heifer calf at £1,480, Dungannon producer Limousin cow with heifer calf at £1,450, Garrison producer Charolais cow with bull calf at £1,420, Newtownbutler producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,670, Newtownbutler producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,500, Newtownbutler producer springing Charolais heifer at £1,450.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to £1,350 paid for a 625kg Limousin.

Medium weights from 195-226ppk paid for a 540kg Limousin at £1,225.

Light weights sold from 200-244ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £1,000.

Lisbellaw producer Charolais 625kg at £1,290, Charolais 565kg at £1,205, Charolais 625kg at £1,260, Fivemiletown producer Limousin 625kg at £1,350, Lisnaskea producer Limousin 440kg at £925, Enniskillen producer Charolais 490kg at £1,040, Charolais 540kg at £1,225, Rosslea producer Simmental 415kg at £990, Limousin 385kg at £855.

Fat cows

Fat cows sold to £1,380 and up to 200ppk.

Feeding cows to 202ppk and Friesian cows to 142ppk.