Good entry of hoggets and cast ewes at Massereene Mart

The first sale of the New Year brought forward a good entry of hoggets and cast ewes at Monday’s sales.

Lightweight hoggets sold from 370p to 391p for a pen of Texels 23kg at £90.

Heavy hoggets sold from 90 to 96 per head.

Cast ewes met a super trade with Suffolks to £129.

Charollais to £119. Rams to £106.

Hogget prices: Dundrod producer 13 hoggets 23kg at £90 = 391p. Ballycarry producer 20 hoggets 24kg at £93.50 = 390p. Ballycarry producer 13 hoggets 22.5kg at £87 = 387p. Randalstown producer 33 hoggets 23kg at £89 = 387p. Ballinderry producer 8 hoggets 22kg at £84.50 = 384p. Dromore producer 42 hoggets 22kg at £84.50 = 384p. Ballynure producer 29 hoggets 22kg at £84 = 382p. Crumlin producer 27 hoggets 25kg at £95 = 380p. Crumlin producer 11 hoggets 20.5kg at £77 = 376p. Larne producer 15 hoggets 22.5kg at £84.50 = 376p. Portaferry producer 40 hoggets 21kg at £79 = 376p. Crumlin producer 10 hoggets 21kg at £79. = 376p. Randalstown producer 9 hoggets 23kg at £86 = 374p. Randalstown producer 37 hoggets 23kg at £86 = 374p. Crumlin producer 30 hoggets 23.5kg at £88 = 374p. Crumlin producer 9 hoggets 21.5kg at £80 = 372p. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 21.5kg at £80 = 372p.

Heavy hoggets: Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 25kg at £96. Cookstown producer 42 hoggets 26kg at £95. Dromara producer 19 hoggets 26kg at £94.50. Cookstown producer 18 hoggets 27kg at £94.50. Dundrod producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £94. Rasharkin producer 19 hoggets 25kg at £94. Gracehill producer 18 hoggets 26kg at £93.50.

CAST EWES: Banbridge producer 2 Suffolks at £129. Cookstown producer single Charollais at £119. Cookstown producer single Charollais at £106. Banbridge producer 10 Suffolks at £108. Dromara producer 24 Suffolks at £92. Comber producer 9 Suffolks at £90. Newtownards producer 23 Suffolks at £90. Antrim producer 2 crossbreds at £83. Lurgan producer 8 crossbreds at £80.