Good entry of quality sheep at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale, Monday, May 14th 2018: A good entry of quality sheep today with an excellent trade for all stock on offer.

Spring lambs sold at:

€110 to €120 for 33-37kgs;

€120 to €130 for 37-40kgs;

€130 to €140 for 39-42kgs;

€140 to €157 for 42-50kgs;

Hoggets sold at:

€110 to €130 for 40-45kgs;

€130 to €140 for 45-50kgs;

€140 to €160 for 50-60kgs;

Ewe with 1 lamb sold from €140 to €222.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €262.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €153 each.

Cattle sale, Thursday, May 17th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €675 to €1,045 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €635 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €675 over.

Beef heifers - €485 to €785 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €740 over.

Dry cows - €770 to €1520 each.

Another unexpected large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday.

All cattle in great demand with forward quality cattle getting scarce.

Buyers were anxious to purchase all cattle with better weather and surplus grass.

Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €3.10/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.00/kg.

Fat cows sold from €770/head to €1,520/head.

Regular sales:

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.