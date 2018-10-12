There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday 8th October with an excellent trade for all sheep on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €75 for 30-34 kgs;

€75 to €80 for 34-38 kgs;

€80 to €85 for 38-42 kgs;

€85 to €90 for 42-45 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 45-50 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 50-55 kgs.

Top prices of €120 for 59kgs and €113 for 43kgs.

Breeding ewes sold from €120 to €192.

Fat ewes sold from €50 to €104.

Next sheep sale on Monday, October 15th at 11am.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €865 over.

Beef bullocks - €630 to €870 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €815 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €865 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €725 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,530 each.

Another excellent entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, October 11th.

Trade was similar to previous week with a lot of quality cattle on offer and a great demand for these.

Bullocks sold to €870 over and heifers reached €865 over.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,530/head.

Next cattle sale on Thursday, October 18th at 11am.

Breeding sheep will now be sold on Mondays along with the usual weekly sheep sale instead of Wednesday nights.

Sale at 11am.

Next weanling sale on the night of Tuesday, October 16th 2018.

Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Dispersal sale at Raphoe Mart of Charolais herd on Friday, October 26th at 7pm.

For enquiries telephone: 087 288 4685.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.