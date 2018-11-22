Good entry of store and weanling cattle at Lisnaskea Mart

Lisnaskea Mart
Another good entry of store and weanling cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, November 20th sold to a brisk demand especially for quality stock.

This week store heifers sold to £980 for 520kg Simmental and £975 for a 480kg Charolais.

Store bullocks sold to £890 for a 440kg Charolais and £855 for a 440kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £850 for a 380kg Limousin with smaller ones selling to £700 for a 220kg Charolais (£318).

Weanling heifers sold to £710 for a 260kg Charolais (£273) and smaller ones to £495 for a 220kg Aberdeen Angus (£225).

Sample prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS

Brookeborough producer 520kg Simmental to £980 (£188), 480kg Charolais to £975 (£203), 500kg Charolais to £890 and 500kg Belgian Blue to £830. Derrylin producer 380kg Limousin to £800. Magheraveely producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £630 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £600.

STORE BULLOCKS

Maguiresbridge producer 440kg Charolais to £890 (£202), Lisnaskea producer 440kg Charolais to £855, 410kg Hereford to £755 and 410kg Shorthorn to £650. Magheraveely producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £805.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Derrylin producer 380kg Limousin to £850 (£223), 360kg Limousin to £825, 310kg Charolais to £820 (£264), 310kg Limousin to £765 (£247), 330kg Charolais to £760, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £585. Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £795 and 300kg Limousin to £735. Lisbellaw producer 330kg Simmental to £780 (£236) and 340kg Simmental to £720. Monea producer 280kg Charolais to £750, 260kg Charolais to £730 (£281), 270kg Charolais to £725, 250kg Charolais to £725 (£290), 260kg Charolais to £715, 250kg Charolais to £710 (£284), 240kg Charolais to £710 (£296), 230kg Charolais to £610 (£265), 230kg Charolais to £700 (£304) and 220kg Charolais to £700 (£318), Letterbreen producer 340kg Limousin to £730, 380kg Limousin to £690, 300kg Limousin to £645, 350kg Limousin to £640 and 270kg Limousin to £600. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Limousin to £730. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £720, 310kg Charolais to £680, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £580 and 250kg Charolais to £440. Derrylin producer 350kg Hereford to £705, and 310kg Limousin to £695. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £590, 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £570, 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £570, 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £500 and 260kg, Aberdeen Angus to £480. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £690. Magheraveely producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Derrylin producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £590, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £545, and 180kg Aberdeen Angus to £440. Magheraveely producer 270kg Simmental to £540.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin producer 260kg Charolais to £710 (£273), 270kg Charolais to £705 (£261) and 240kg Charolais to £665 (£277), Tempo producer 360kg Charolais to £685 250kg Charolais to £655 (£262), 280kg Charolais to £595 and 250kg Charolais to £580. Derrylin producer 380kg Hereford to £635, 290kg Limousin to £505 and 260kg Limousin to £475. Magheraveely producer 250kg Limousin to £575 (£230) and 240kg Simmental to £520. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £570, and 320kg Charolais to £640. Garrison producer 250kg Limousin to £560 and 290kg Limousin to £515. Derrylin producer 240kg Limousin to £505. Derrylin producer 220kg Aberdeen Angus To £495.

More stock required weekly to meet demand.