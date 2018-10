Good prices and quality for final suckled calf sale

The final seasonal sale for Autumn Suckled Calves was held on Friday night 26th October, at Downpatrick with prices and quality equal to the previous five sales.

On the night calves sold to a top price of £3.19p per kg for a LIM Bullock at 284kg with other calves to a top price per head of £960.00 for LIM bullock at 432kg. Leading prices as follows.

BULLOCKS: Castlewellan farmer 284kg LIM £905 (3.19ppk), Ballyward farmer 230kg LIM £680 (2.97ppk), Castlewellan farmer 246kg LIM £705 (2.87ppk), Loughinisland farmer 292kg LIM £790 (2.71ppk), Castlewellan farmer 360kg LIM £950 (2.64ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 140kg AA £370 (2.64ppk), Downpatrick farmer 330kg LIM £850 (2.58ppk), Seaforde farmer 374kg LIM £955 (2.55ppk), Ardglass farmer 290kg DAQ £745 (2.58ppk), Buckshead farmer 272kg CH £675 (2.48ppk) & 316kg CH £725 (2.29ppk), Ardglass farmer 350kg DAQ £800 (2.29ppk), Castlewellan farmer 432kg LIM £960 (2.22ppk) & 290kg DAQ £640 (2.21ppk), Loughinisland farmer 302kg LIM £660 (2.19ppk), Castlewellan farmer 352kg LIM £770 (2.19ppk) & 390kg LIM £850 (2.18ppk), Ardglass farmer 315kg DAQ x 2 £690 (2.19ppk) , Strangford farmer 290kg DAQ £630 (2.17ppk) & 300kg LIM £645 (2.15ppk), Ardglass farmer 260kg DAQ £560 (2.15ppk) & 270kg DAQ £570 (2.11ppk), Seaforde farmer 254kg AA £530 (2.09ppk), Sheepland farmer 400kg DAQ £830 (2.08ppk) & 320kg LIM £665 (2.08ppk) & 290kg LIM £600 (2.07ppk), Crossgar farmer 372kg AA £770 (2.07ppk), Loughinisland farmer 312kg AA £635 (2.04ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 266kg AA £540 (2.03ppk), Derryboye farmer 314kg LIM £645 (2.05ppk), Loughinisland farmer 318kg LIM £630 (1.98ppk), Loughinisland farmer 370kg LIM £730 (1.97ppk), Sheepland farmer 312kg LIM £600 (1.92ppk), Derryboye farmer 316kg LIM £600 (1.90ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 470kg LIM £855 (1.82ppk) and Ardglass farmer 520kg DAQ £910 (1.75ppk).

HEIFERS: Castlewellan farmer 220kg LIM £605 (2.75ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 272kg LIM £710 (2.61ppk), Castlewellan farmer 308kg LIM £800 (2.60ppk) & 236kg LIM £610 (2.58ppk), Loughinisland farmer 244kg LIM £580 (2.38ppk), Newry farmer 306kg SIM £695 (2.27ppk), Downpatrick farmer 352kg SIM £785 (2.23ppk), Magheralagan farmer 292kg CH £655 (2.24ppk), Saintfield farmer 294kg SIM £640 (2.18ppk), Loughinisland farmer 280kg CH £605 (2.16ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 318kg SIM £685 (2.15ppk) Magheralagan farmer 272kg CH £580 (2.13ppk), Portaferry farmer 272kg LIM £580 (2.13ppk), Downpatrick farmer 278kg LIM £590 (2.12ppk), Sheepland farmer 300kg LIM £620 (2.07ppk), Downpatrick farmer 350kg lim £710 (2.03ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 406kg LIM £830 (2.04ppk), Downpatrick farmer 300kg LIM £575 (1.92ppk), Ballykilbeg farmer 304kg LIM £590 (1.94ppk) & 328kg SIM £630 (1.92ppk), Seaforde farmer 250kg AA £475 (1.90ppk), Ballykilbeg farmer 296kg LIM £555 (1.86ppk) AND Magheralagan farmer 340kg CH £630 (1.85ppk)

At the sheep sale on Saturday, 27th October there was steady trade of good quality lambs, Fat lambs sold to £86.00, Fat Ewes to £80.00 and Light weight lambs to £3.52ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Drumnaquoile farmer 25kg £86.00, Downpatrick farmer 27kg £85.50, Saintfield farmer 27kg £85.00, Ballynahinch farmer 28kg £85.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £84.50, Annalong farmer 26kg £84.50, Ballybrannagh farmer 28kg £84.00, Downpatrick farmer 27kg £84.00, Newcastle farmer 24kg £84.00, Annalong farmer 24kg £83.50, Killough farmer 25kg £83.50, Kilmore farmer 25kg £83.50, Clough farmer 24g £83.00, Ballykilbeg farmer £82.50, Kilclief farmer 20kg £82.50, Castlewellan farmer 25kg £82.00, Glassdrummond farmer £82.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg £82.00, Ballygowan farmer 24kg £81.50, Annacloy farmer 24kg £24.60, Crossgar farmer 25kg £81.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg £80.50, Dromara farmer 24kg £80.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg £79.00, Maghera farmer 24kg £78.00, Strangford farmer 21kg £77.00, Kilclief farmer 22kg £74.00, Annacloy farmer 20kg £73.00, Lisburn farmer 22kg £73.00 & Newcastle farmer 22kg £73.00.

FAT EWES: Legamaddy farmer £80.00, Killough farmer £80, Ballydonnell farmer £79.00, Newcastle farmer £76.50,Downpatrick farmer £70.00, Tobercorran farmer £69.00, Newcastle farmers £63.00 & £61.00 and Raholp farmer £50.00.