Good quality heifers sell to £1,455 at Markethill Mart

Another very large entry of 950 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, September 22nd continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade.

Buyers and sellers from throughtout Northern Ireland were in attendance together with export agents for good quality heifers and bullocks.

HEIFERS

350 heifers sold in an excellent trade.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to a top of £228 per 100 kilos for 506k Limousin at £1,155 from an Armagh farmer followed by £225 per 100 kilos for 588k Charolais at £1,325 from a Benburb producer.

Top price heifer £1,455 for 700k from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £233 for a 428k Charolais at £955 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £222 per 100 kilos for 484k Limousin at £1,075 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 506k, £1,155, £228.00; Benburb farmer 588k, £1,325, £225.00; Poyntzpass farmer 544k, £1,225, £225.00; Benburb farmer 540k, £1,195, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 540k, £1,195, £221.00; Mountnorris farmer 536k, £1,185, £221.00; Benburb farmer 590k, £1,295, £219.00; Randalstown farmer 540k, £1,185, £219.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 546k, £1,175, £215.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 428k, £995, £2333.00; Ballynahinch farmer 484k, £1,075, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k, £895, £216.00; Gilford farmer 366k, £865, £236.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 354k, £825, £233.00; Portadown farmer 364k, £815, £224.00; Dundonald farmer 396k, £855, £216.00 and Downpatrick farmer 450k, £965, £214.00.

BULLOCKS

A large entry of 340 bullocks continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £233 per 100 kilos for a 660k Charolais at £1,535 from a Tynan farmer followed by £228 per 100 kilos for a 520k Aberdeen Angus at £1185 from a Portadown producer.

All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £205 to £226 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks were in an exceptionally good trade to a top of £262 per 100 kilos for 410k Charolais at £1,075 from a Downpatrick farmer.

The same owner received £247 per 100 kilos for 436k Charolais at £1075 and a Portadown farmer received £246 per 100 kilos for 450k Charolais at £1,115.

All good quality middleweights sold steadily from £200 to £235 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Tynan farmer 660k, £1,535, £233.00; Portadown farmer 520k, £1,185, £228.00; Portadown farmer 590k, £1,335, £226.00; Dromore farmer 504k, £1,135, £225.00; Tynan farmer 590k, £1,295, £219.00; Armagh farmer 628k, £1,355, £216.00; Mountnorris farmer 632k, £1,355, £215.00; Hilltown farmer 628k, £1,335, £213.00 and Hilltown farmer 638k, £1,355, £212.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 410k, £1,075, £262.00; Downpatrick farmer 436k, £1,075, £247.00; Portadown farmer 454k, £1,115, £246.00; Downpatrick farmer 396k, £935, £236.00; Tandragee farmer 470k, £1,105, £235.00; Downpatrick farmer 408k, £955, £234.00; Downpatrick farmer 470k, £1,095, £233.00 and Portadown farmer 374k, £875, £234.00.

WEANLINGS

250 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Strong males sold steadily from £200 to £245 for 414k Charolais at £1,015 from a Keady farmer followed by £242 for 438k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1,060 from a Tynan producer.

Light males sold from £210 to £253 for 330k Limousin at £835 from a Tynan farmer followed by £251 for 360k Charolais at £915 from a Keady farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold readily from £200 to £239 per 100 kilos for 372k Limousin at £890 for a Tynan farmer followed by £238 per 100 kilos for 294k Limousin at £700 for a Katesbridge producer.

Strong male weanlings

Keady farmer 414k, £1,015, £245.00; Tynan farmer 438k, £1,060, £242.00; Portadown farmer 470k, £1,060, £226.00; Gilford farmer 478k, £1,060, £222.00; Portadown farmer 402k, £880, £219.00 and Portadown farmer 408k, £880, £216.00.

Light male weanlings

Tynan farmer 330k, £835, £253.00; Keady farmer 364k, £915, £251.00; Downpatrick farmer 332k, £810, £244.00; Crossmaglen farmer 324k, £780, £241.00; Rathfriland farmer 338k, £810, £240.00; Rathfriland farmer 330k, £780, £235.00 and Gilford farmer 366k, £850, £232.00.

Heifer weanlings

Tynan farmer 372k, £890, £239.00; Katesbridge farmer 294k, £700, £238.00; Keady farmer 378k, £850, £225.00; Loughbrickland farmer 352k, £790, £224.00; Rosslea farmer 238k, £570, £239.00; Downpatrick farmer 276k, £630, £228.00; Katesbridge farmer 290k, £655, £226.00 and Markethill farmer 330k, £735, £223.00. Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1,780 for a Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf followed by £1,530 for a Charolais cow and bull calf and £1,240 for a Galloway cow and heifer.