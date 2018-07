Good show of 465 sheep at Armoy Mart

A good show of 465 sheep at last Wednesday’s sale saw lambs easier in price but ewes remained firm.

LEADING PRICES

LAMBS

B McVicker, Bushmills, 25kgs, £94.00. W Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £92.80. A B Wilson, Armoy, 22½kgs, £91.00. D McFadden, Stranocum, 26kgs, £93.00. T Wilson, Armoy, 22½kgs, £90.00. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs, £87.00. Mal McClafferty, Armoy, 22kgs, £87.00. Boyd Ramsey, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £88.00. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £87.00. Dessie Morrow, Glenarm, 23kgs, £87.00. Liam McKinley, Portstewart, 21½kgs, £87.00. G Bradley, Armoy, 23kgs, £87.50. Tom McAllister, Bushmills, 22kgs, £85.00. Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £87.00. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 22½kgs, £87.00.

FAT EWES

Wilnor Mills, 1 Texel, £92.00. Trevor Hanna, Ballymoney, 6 crossbreds £84.50. D Marshall, Clough, 5 crossbreds £71.00. A P McCarry, Loughguile, 13 crossbreds £66.00. B McVicker, Bushmills, 7 Suffolk, £87.00. D McAlister, Cushendall, 7 Blackface £62.50.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.