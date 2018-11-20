Good show of over 1,000 head of sheep at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A good show of over 1,000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which was met with a strong, steady trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

A smaller entry of cast ewes topped at £85.00.

Almost 900 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £87.00 for 29.5kg, with store lambs continuing to be a strong trade selling to £70.00 plus.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Cookstown producer; 29.5kg at £87.00 = 2.95p; Dungiven producer; 25.9kg at £85.20 = 3.29p; Swatragh producer; 28kg at £85.00 = 3.04p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £85.00 = 3.27p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £85.00 = 3.04p; Swatragh producer; 25.2kg at £84.50 = 3.35p; Dungiven producer; 25.5kg at £83.50 = 3.27p; Limavady producer; 28kg at £83.50 = 2.98p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £83.80 = 3.35p and Castlerock producer; 25.3kg at £83.50 = 3.30p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 24.5kg at £82.50 = 3.37p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £82.80 = 3.45p; Slaughtneil producer; 24.6kg at £82.00 = 3.33p; Swatragh producer; 24.3kg at £82.00 = 3.37p; Kilrea producer; 24.3kg at £80.00 = 3.29p; Eglinton producer; 24.8kg at £81.50 = 3.29p; Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £81.00 = 3.49p; Ballymoney producer; 23.8kg at £81.00 = 3.40p; Desertmartin producer; 22.8kg at £77.50 = 3.48p; Desertmartin producer; 22kg at £76.50 = 3.48p and Maghera producer; 21.6kg at £78.00 = 3.61p.

Lightweight lambs: Kilrea producer; 20kg at £73.80 = 3.69p; Kilrea producer; 19.8kg at £74.50 = 3.77p; Ringsend producer; 19kg at £70.00 = 3.68p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £69.80 = 3.67p; Swatragh producer; 18.8kg at £68.50 = 3.65p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £65.20 = 3.75p; Dungiven producer; 16.3kg at £58.50 = 3.59p and Garvagh producer; 15.8kg at £58.00 = 3.67p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Limavady producer; 2 texel ewes at £85; Desertmartin producer; 1 Suffolk ewe at £71.00; Maghera producer; 5 mule ewes at £65 and Garvagh producer; 15 horned ewes at £55.00.

Cattle: A good show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart, which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store bullocks sold to £1,070 for a Charolais weighing 504kg.

Store heifers sold to £985 for a Limousin weighing 470kg.

Cull cows sold to £740 for a Simmental weighing 740kg.

More cattle needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 394kg at £860 = 2.18p; Limousin, 470kg at £985 = 2.10p; Charolais, 434kg at £920 = 2.12p; Limousin, 418kg at £835 = 2.00p; Charolais, 460kg at £755 = 1.64p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 364kg at £750 = 2.06p; Charolais, 308kg at £520 = 1.69p and Claudy producer; Simmental, 396kg at £740 = 1.87p; Charolais, 272kg at £490 = 1.80p; Charolais, 310kg at £550 = 1.77p; Charolais, 342kg at £575 = 1.68p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 504kg at £1,070 = 2.12p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,030 = 2.04p; Charolais, 444kg at £985 = 2.22p; Charolais, 478kg at £975 = 2.04p; Charolais, 492kg at £990 = 2.01p; Hereford, 464kg at £850 = 1.83p; Limousin, 478kg at £820 = 1.72p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 292kg at £760 = 2.60p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 452kg at £1060 = 2.35p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 330kg at £700 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 358kg at £720 = 2.01p; Charolais, 470kg at £880 = 1.87p; Moneymore producer; Friesian, 660kg at £950 = 1.44p and Randalstown producer; Belgian Blue, 380kg at £720 = 1.89p; Limousin, 448kg at £725 = 1.62p.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 700kg at £715 = 1.02p and Garvagh producer; Simmental, 740kg at £740 = 1.00p; Limousin, 636kg at £450 = 0.71p.

Payment on the day.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.