Good show of sheep at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday 26th February 2018: A good show of sheep with a good trade for lambs which sold at:
€80-€95 for 35-40 kgs;
€95-€105 for 40-45kgs;
€105-€115 for 45-50kgs;
€117-€124 for 50-60kgs.
Ewes with 1 lamb from €140 to €180.
Ewes with 2 lambs from €180 to €242.
Dry ewes sold from €80 to €128.
High prices:
38kgs sold at €96;
43kgs sold at €106;
48kgs sold at €121.
Weanling sale Tuesday 27th February 2018: A good entry of weanlings at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday evening.
Trade remains brisk for quality cattle while plainer types prove more difficult to sell.
Bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Upcoming sales
Weanling night sale on Tuesday 13th March 2018, intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.
Letterkenny Show Society will hold a bull sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Tuesday evening 6th March 2018. Sale starts at 6.30pm.
Donegal Friesian Breeders' Club will hold a heifer sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Wednesday 7th March 2018 at 1.30pm.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.