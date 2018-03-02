Good show of sheep at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday 26th February 2018: A good show of sheep with a good trade for lambs which sold at:

€80-€95 for 35-40 kgs;

€95-€105 for 40-45kgs;

€105-€115 for 45-50kgs;

€117-€124 for 50-60kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb from €140 to €180.

Ewes with 2 lambs from €180 to €242.

Dry ewes sold from €80 to €128.

High prices:

38kgs sold at €96;

43kgs sold at €106;

48kgs sold at €121.

Weanling sale Tuesday 27th February 2018: A good entry of weanlings at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday evening.

Trade remains brisk for quality cattle while plainer types prove more difficult to sell.

Bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Upcoming sales

Weanling night sale on Tuesday 13th March 2018, intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Letterkenny Show Society will hold a bull sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Tuesday evening 6th March 2018. Sale starts at 6.30pm.

Donegal Friesian Breeders' Club will hold a heifer sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Wednesday 7th March 2018 at 1.30pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.