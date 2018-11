Good trade for all stock at Raphoe

There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart with a good trade for all stock on offer on Monday 29th October.

Lambs sold at: €70 to €80 for 31-36 kgs, €80 to €90 for 37-43 kgs, €90 to €100 for 44-47 kgs, €100 to €110 for 48-55 kgs

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €110

There was a good entry of weanlings on Tuesday evening, 30th October at Raphoe Mart with a lot of quality calves which met a good trade.

Quality weanlings sold up to and over €3.00/kg.

Plainer types remain more difficult to sell.

Bulls calves sold from €2.20/kg to €3.00/kg

Heifer calves sold from €2.20/kg to €3.10/kg

Cattle Sale Thursday 1st November 2018 - Beef Bullocks - €600 to €760 over; Store Bullocks - €400 to €860 over; Beef Heifers - €500 to €855 over; Store Heifers - €350 to €640 over; Dry Cows - €580 to €1640 each

Trade remains similar to last week with top quality cattle in great demand. More bidders were evident around the sales ring for plainer types and prices for these were better than previous weeks.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg. Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg. Fat Cows sold from €580/head to €1640/head.