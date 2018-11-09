Good trade for all stock at Raphoe Mart

There was a big entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, November 5th with a good trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€65 to €80 for 30-36kgs;

€75 to €85 for 36-40kgs;

€85 to €95 for 40-45kgs;

€93 to €100 for 45-48kgs;

€100 to €110 for 50-55kgs.

Selection of springing ewes sold for €130 to €140.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €110.

Cattle sale, Thursday, November 8th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €580 to €790 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €795 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €875 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €925 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €740 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,375 each.

Cattle trade was slightly back on previous weeks at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, November 8th.

Quality in-spec cattle remain a good trade while plainer out of spec cattle are harder to sell.

Numbers on offer remain plentiful.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,375/head.

Next weanling sale will be on the night of Tuesday, November 13th 2018.

Show also for the best pen of weanlings.

Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Upcoming sales

Fatstock cattle show and sale on Friday, December 7th.

Lamb show and sale on Monday, December 10th.

Raphoe Livestock Mart fatstock show and sale on Friday, December 7th 2018.

Classes:

1 Best fat cow

2 Housewife’s Choice under 600kgs – Male of female

3 Best heifer no teeth

4 Best heifer, two or more teeth

5 Best pair females

6 Best bullock, no teeth

7 Bes bullock, two or more teeth

8 Best pair males

Animals can only be entered in one class.

The winner of the Housewife’s Choice class will not be eligible for overall champion.

Booking fee €10 per animal to be paid at time of entry.

No cattle accepted on the day.

Closing date for entries: Monday, November 26th at 12/noon.

No animals will be accepted after this date.

Cattle must be penned before 9.30am.

Regular sale

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle every Thursday at 11am.