Good trade for quality stock at Hilltown

There was good trade for quality stock on Saturday (4 August) sale at Hilltown.

Fat Cows: Kilkeel farmer £1045/740 kg; Rostrevor farmer £1010/680 Kg; Castlewellan farmer £850/730 kg; Banbridge farmer £845/ 800 kg; Ballymartin farmer £840/590 kg.

Heifers: Cabra farmer £1230/610; £850/470 kg and £645/320 kg. Kilkeel farmer £1130/550 kg and £770/351 kg. Rostrevor farmer £875/485 kg.

Weanlings Female: Whitecross farmer £960/445 kg; £855/450 kg and £815/441kg. Castlewellan farmer £650/320 kg; £555/234 kg and £500/215 kg. Attical farmer £500/245 kg and £590/330 kg.

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £885/425 kg; £805/340 kg; £835/360 kg. Newry farmer £1100/525 kg; Cabra farmer £1000/501 kg; £980/490 kg; £900/430 kg and £830/400 kg.

Weanlings Male: Whitecross farmer £1030/500 kg; £960/435 kg; £850/375 kg and £840/390 kg. Castlewellan farmer £670/315 kg and £660/285 kg.

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £1580; £1530; £1510; £1320; £1300 and £1240. Burren farmer £1210 and £1000.