Gortin Mart: Ewes and lambs sell to £218

Fat lambs remain steady selling to £104, store lambs sold £85, breeding ewes £135, ewes and lambs £218, foster ewe £175 and fat ewes £107.

FAT LAMBS

Conall Daly £104/27kg, G Lennox £102.50/29kg, Gerald McElroy £102/25kg, Emmett Kelly £102/3kg, David Scott £100/27kg, Nigel McCance £99.50/24kg, S and A Conway £99.50/24kg, W McLaughlin £97.50/27kg, R and V McGarvey £96/24kg, Darren McLaren £95/25kg, Oliver Kerr £92.50/23kg, R and V McGarvey £90/22kg, S and A Conway £89.50/21kg, O Coyle £89/22kg, James Smyth £87/24kg and Ryan O’Gara £86/21kg.

STORE LAMBS

Gerard Crosson £85, Brian Harkin £85, E Lynch £82, A Kelly £80, Stephen Watt £77, James Smyth £73 and Ryan O’Gara £70.

BREEDING EWES

G Lennox £135, £130, £130, £120, £120.

FOSTER EWE

Paul Mullan £175.

EWES & LAMBS

Harold Brown £218, Omagh farmer £210, £210, £195, £190, £170, £160, £158, Colm McCullagh £215, £205, £200, £195, £178, Harold Moore £170, John Halcrow £200, £195, Alan Boyd £195, £170, Harold Brown £190, £180 and A Liggett £175.

FAT EWES

Adrian McKelvey £107, Noel McIlwaine £100, C Spence £90, £87, Michael O’Kane £90, F Harpur £87, £85, Darren McLaren £78, £75 and Gerard Crosson £71.