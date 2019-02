Gortin Mart: Ewes and lambs sell to £220

A large entry of stock on Monday.

Fat lambs sold to £104, store lambs sold £80, fat ewes sold £96, springing ewes sold £158 and ewes and lambs sold £220.

FAT LAMBS

S Moore £104/29kg, Robert McCullagh £102.50/31kg, A O’Donnell £102/30kg, John Johnston £100/30kg, A Kerlin £100/27kg, Glenn Cuddy £100/28kg,£100/23kg, A Kerlin £100/27kg, Gordan Gibson £100/27kg, Chris McAweaney £99.50/26kg, Derek Kerr £99/26kg, Michael Falls £99/32kg, Barry McCrory £99/29kg, Glen Cuddy £98/26kg, M McGuigan £96/25kg, Alan Hawkes £95/24kg, J Colhoun £95/23kg, Dermot McCrory £95/24kg, Daniel Ward £94/24kg, J and M OConnor £92.50/22kg, Michael Falls £92/24kg, Sean Brogan £90/23kg, Glenn Cuddy £90/23kg, John Browne £90/23kg, Trevor Wilson £90/25kg, James Wilson £90/23kg, Gerard O’Neill £89.50/24kg, James McKernan £88/24kg, Robert Hamilton £86/21kg, William Martin £86/23kg and Kerek Kerr £85.50/21kg.

STORE LAMBS

Michael McCrosson £80, Derek Kerr £79.50, M McGuigan £78, John Browne £78, Gordan Gibson £75, Alan Hawkes £74 and John Browne £72.

FAT EWES

J McGuigan £96, £92, T Kerlin £94, £91.50, A McFarland £90, £88, Glenn Cuddy £87, William Tait £85, S Martin £85, S Moore £84, £82, £81, Joseph Whiteside £80.50, K Lynch £80, £79, Mark Armstrong £79.50, Gordan Gibson £79 and William McFarland £77.

SPRINGING EWES

Limavady farmer £158, £158, £155, £148, £140, £130, £125, Derek McCullagh £120 and Ryan Nixon £120.

EWES & LAMBS

Ivor Clarke £220, £212, £208, £205, S Porter £220, Limavady Farmer £210, Derek McCullagh £208, J McCrea £198, S Porter £195, Dillon Flannagan £190, Limavady farmer £185, £185, £160, J McCrea £180, Harold Moore £182, £180, S Porter £162, £162, Paul Deeney £162, Ivor Clarke £158, £142, Harold Moore £152 and Dillon Flanagan £150.