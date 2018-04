Gortin Mart: Fat lambs remain strong, selling to £129.50/24kg

Fat lambs remain strong selling to £129.50/24kg.

Also great demand on store lambs £96, fat ewes £134 and ewes and Lambs £200.

FAT LAMBS: J and H Foster £129.50/24kg,Stephen Watt £128/30kg, Derek Kerr £127/30kg, Chris McAweaney £125/25kg, £125/25kg, Barry McNamee £125/31kg, Andrew Fleming £122/29kg, Sean and P Lavery £120/22kg,Dessie Campbell £120/25kg, S Moore £118/25kg, J and H Foster £115/20kg,Declan McGee £115/22kg, Patrick Kelly £114.50/24kg, Martin Conway £114/34kg, Michael Crosson 111/23kg, Barry McNamee £110/23kg, Alan Boyd £112/21kg, Dermot Nugent £110/25kg, Alan Boyd £110/22kg, M McGurk £109/23kg, S Moore £108/22kg, £107/21kg, £107/22kg, £101/21kg, D Birney £108/22kg, £107.50/22kg, Pearse Foster £100/21kg and Alan Boyd £96/21kg.

STORE LAMBS: J and H Foster £96, Patrick Kelly £95, Sean Cosgrove £92, E Mullan £86.50, £86, C Daly £86, £84, A Boyd £83, £74, A McCrory £70 and Patrick Nicholas £67, £63.

FAT EWES: Vincent Keenan £134, D Birney £125, £120, Barry McNamee £117, Andrew Fleming £115, Bracken Hill Farm £112, Derek Kerr £109, Stephen Watt £109, Niall Daly £107, W Moore £104.50, £97.50, Patrick Kelly £101, Jonathon McClean £98, K and G Pinkerton £97, John McBride £97, Alan Boyd £96 and William Gilchrist £95.

EWES & LAMBS: George Sproule £200, W Crawford £195, Sean Cosgrove £182, Sean McEldowney £180, S Loughlin £170, S Loughlin £175, £135, S Martin £170, W Crawford £170, David Martin £160, Patrick Donnelly £152, Roddy Farms £150, £145, Sean McEldowney £145, W Crawford £140, £125 George Sproule £140, John Lowe £135, Patrick Donnelly £132, Brendan McLaughlin £132, £130,Andy McCutcheon £130, £130, S Loughlin £122 and Patrick Donnelly £120.