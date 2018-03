Gortin Mart: Fat lambs sell to £130

Fat lambs sell to £130.

A packed yard of stock, store lambs £95, fat ewes £149 and ewes and lambs £180.

FAT LAMBS

R Moore £130/35kg, Allan Spper £122/25kg, Martin McCormack £122/28kg, J and H Foster £120/28kg, Fearghal McKenna £120/7kg, £115/24kg, D Devine £120/30kg, Andrew Sloane £118/27kg, Stewart Patterson £116/24kg, Edward Conn £115/25kg, Raymond Boyd £114/25kg, Chris McAewaney £113/23kg, Gerard O'Neill £113/25kg, £113/25kg,Gerard O'Neill £113/25kg, Francis Bradley £111.50/23kg, William Martin £110/25kg, David Hempton £110/25kg, Liam Furay £109/25kg, James Hemphill £108/25kg, Keith McMullan £107.50/23kg, Dermot Nugent £105.50/24kg, W McLaughiln £104/23kg, Andrew Sloane £104/22kg, Winston Cluff £103.50/21kg, Keith McAdoo £101.50/23kg, Gordan Gibson £101.50/22kg, Martin McCormack £100.50/23kg and John Beattie £100/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

Alan Boyd £95, P Devine £93, Colin Barnes £92, Malcolm Beattie £69, Brian Reilly £67, B Hopper £66 and William McKenzie £66.

FAT EWES

D Moore £149, S Kelly £142, Robert Totten £122, Stephen Scullion £120, Conor Gormley £120, K Hunter £115, Martin McCormack £13, Preston Farms £112, Conor Gormley £110, J and H Foster £110, S Kelly £105, Michael Bradley £105, Conor Gormley £102, Robert Lennox £101, Richard Sheerin £100, S Lynch £100, John Beattie £100, Kennedy Hunter £100, M and R Moore £100, Richard Sheerin £100, L lynch £99, £99, £98, Pearse Foster £98 and J Wilkinson £95.

EWES & LAMBS

Conor Gorlmley £180, Martin Donaghey £180, B Hegerty £170, £170, Thomas Hegarty £160, B Hopper £145, £142, Colm McCullagh £140, £130. £125, George Sproule £138 and Seamus Cullinan £130.