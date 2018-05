Gortin Mart: Fat lambs sell to £138

Another excellent sale on Monday (May 7th) with fat lambs selling to £138.

FAT LAMBS: Kyle Lyttle £138/24kg, S and S Conway £126.50/22kg, James Winters £125.50/21kg, A Devine £125.50/24kg, H and L Ferguson £125/25kg, Gary Lecky £125/22kg, D Martin £123.50/22kg, Henry and Linda Ferguson £123/22kg, Gary Sproule £122/30kg, Ivan Swaile £120, S Moore £120/22kg, Kenneth Hopper £120/21kg, S Porter £117/21kg, Damien McSwiggan £117/32kg, Jonathan McClean £116/21kg, Seamus Rafferty £115/24kg, Bracken Hill Farms £114/25kg, S and A Conway £110/20kg, Robert McPhillimy £109.50/25kg, S Martin £108/22kg and Ronald Scott £105/19kg, £104/19kg.

STORE LAMBS: Declan McGee £102, Seamus McGee £100, Pearse Foster £100, S Moore £90, Linda and Henry Ferguson £86, John McGlinchy £86, Daniel Ward £76, Samuel Wylie £72, S Bradley £72 and William Irvine £70.

FAT EWES: Roger Hayes £121, James Winters £16, S Martin £111, Adrian McKelvey £107, S Whelan £99, S and A Conway £92, Kevin McCrumlish £92, S Moore £91, £90, Sean Brogan £90, Kyle Lyttle £89, Dean McNamee £88, E Steele £90, £88, S Lynch £88, £8, Nigel Laughlin £80 and A Rafferty £80.

EWES & LAMBS: John Brown £200, Kevin McCrumlish £198, Sean McEldowney £195, £192, Patrick Touhey £188, £186, £180, Seamus Conway £186, £160, Arthur McCullagh £170, William Crawford £160, Seamus Conway £158, William Crawford £155, William Crawford £152, Patrick Farley £152, £148, Ashley McKelvey £150, Daniel Ward £140, Arthur McCullagh £138 and £110 and William Irvine £120.