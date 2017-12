Gortin Mart: Fat lambs sell to £95.50/27kg

Lambs remain on a high on Monday.

Fat lambs sold to up to £95.50/27kg, store lambs sold to £74 and fat ewes sold to £102.

FAT LAMBS

Ciaran McNulty £95.50/27kg, Peter McElhone £95.50/30kg, James Morrison £95/31kg, Sean McEldowney £94/28kg, Allan Speer £91.80/25kg, E and J Speers £91.20/28kg, James Morrison £91/25kg, S and A Conway £90.50/25kg, James Doherty £89/24kg, Kenneth Johnston £89/25kg, William Moore £88, Jonathon Taylor £87.50/24kg, John Saunderson £87/27kg, Alec Sproule £86/24kg, £85/23kg, J Hassard £85.50/26kg, Eoin Ward £84/23kg, Elizabeth Dowling £82.80/23kg, Kieran McGrath £82/22kg, Stewart Patterson 82/23kg, Ray Wilson £80.50/23kg, Eoin Loughran £78/23kg and B Hempton £76.80/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Eoin Ward £74, Clive McGarvey £71, Albert Breen £70, Eoin Loughran £70, Sean McEldowney £69, Stewart Patterson £67, Derek Farrell £59 and Robert Sproule £55.

FAT EWES

Thomas Smyth £102, £90, £89, Kieran McGrath £84, E Black £80, Charles Quigley £75, Derek Farrell £75, S Mallon £70.50, £69 and Stewart Patterson £67.