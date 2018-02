Gortin Mart: Fat lambs sell to £99

Fat lambs sold to £99.

Another strong sale of store lambs selling to £76, fat ewes selling to £111 and ewes and lambs selling to £172.

FAT LAMBS

Barry McNamee £99/28kg, Francis Bradley £97/26kg, Raymond McTeague £97/27kg, Chris McAweaney £96/25kg, Seamus Molloy £95.50/26kg, Patrick Devlin £95/25kg, Kevin McMenamin £95/25kg, James O'Hagan £95/28kg, J and R Buchanan £95/25kg, Matthew Lyttle £94.50/25kg, £94.50/25kg,£94.20/26kg, Barry McNamee £94.50/25kg, John McGeough £94.50/26kg, Gerald Molloy £93.50/24kg, Raymond McTeague £93/26kg, Allan Speer £90.50/23kg, Maurice Hamilton £90/23kg, Eoin Ward £90/23kg, Derek Kerr £88.80/2kg and John Brown £87/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

S Porter £76, Patrick Forbes £76, £74.80, Michael Bradley £75.50, John Kerlin £72.50, Thomas Dobson £72, Patrick Forbes £74.80, John Kerlin £72.50, Matthew Lyttle £72, S Porter £70, Gary Freeburn £66, Declan Carolan £65, Patrick Forbes £64.50, Chris Martin £64, Patrick Devlin £61, Brendan Lagan £61, S Porter £60 and Joseph Hegarty £59.50.

FAT EWES

K Quinn £111, John Keenan £106, B McSorley £104, Barry McNamee £95, John McCullagh £100, S Kerr £100, £998, £95, John Kerlin £100, Allan Speer £94, Ryan McBride £92, £90, £90, John Keenan £91, Colin Kildunne £90, W Lyttle £89, B McSorley £88, Robert McGown £85, Allan Speer £85, James O'Hagan £83 and Michael Doyle £81.

EWES & LAMBS

John McCormack £172, £172, £158, £150, £138, G Hamilton £172, £170, £162, £128, J J McAleer £170, £160, A McAleer £158, Michael McGlade £155, £152, £125, £120 and Ryan McBride £138.