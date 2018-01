Gortin Mart: Great demand for fat lambs

Great demand for fat lambs as they reached £95 at Gortin Mart on Monday.

Prices as follows

FAT LAMBS

G Moore £95/28, £95/27kg, Jordan Speer £95/26kg, Aidan Morris £95/26kg, £92.80/25kg, S and A Conway £94/25kg, £94/25kg, A Hamilton £94/32kg, Chris McAweaney £92/25kg, Jonathan Taylor £91.80/25kg, £90/25kg, John McGlynn £89/25kg, £89/25kg, Wayne McElmurray £87kg, R McAteer £84/23kg, Adrian Hamilton £80.50/23kg, David Hempton £80/2kg and James Kelly £78/23kg.

FAT EWES

J Hetherington £95, £95, James O’Hagan £82, A Shortt £82, Colm McCullagh £70, Aubrey Hawkes £70 and J Hetherington £68.

EWES & LAMBS

Aidan Carton £190, £190, £190, £182, £180, £142, £140, £138, £132, £130, £130, £122, £120 and J and R Buchanan £144, £130, £115.