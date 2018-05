Gortin Mart: Lambs selling to £137 for 25kg

An excellent entry of stock on Monday with lambs selling to £137/25kg, fat ewes £118 and ewes and lambs £208.

FAT LAMBS: Allan Speer £137/25kg, S Rankin £134/26kg, M Burke £130/23kg, William Hughes £130/25kg, Robert McAdoo £127/27kg, Nuala and Raymond Thom £127/25kg, John McQuaid £127, Robert McAdoo £125.50/24kg, Raymond McTeague £124/22kg, Gary McAdoo £122/30kg, S Rankin £120/23kg, Niall Daly £120/21kg, Kevin Woods £119/22kg, S Rankin £118/20kg, Andrew Sloane £119/23kg, S Lync £118/20kg, Glenn Cuddy £118/22kg, John McConnell £118/22kg, S Martin £117/20kg, K and G Pinkerton £117/20kg, J Whiteside £115/24kg, P and M Mullan £115/20kg, G Lennox £114/22kg, John Doherty £113/20kg, Raymond McTeague £112.50/23kg, William Martin £112.50/22kg, Kevin Woods £112/20kg, Drew Baxter £111.50/20kg, S Moore £110/20kg,L McKelvey £110/24kg, Allan Spper £109/19kg, S Martin £109/23kg, William Martin £108/20kg, W Campbell £107/20kg and Francis Cushenan £102/19kg.

FAT EWES: S Martin £118, Robert McAdoo £115, Gary McAdoo £115 , John McGuinness £112, John Doherty £110, Kennedy Hunter £100, Patrick Touhey £158, Rosemary Conway £155, Ciaran McLaughlin £152, £150, P Doherty £144, John McGuinness £142, J McGrath £140, Francis Cushenan £140, Ciaran McLaughlin £135, J McGuinness £130, Stuart Graham £130 and W Kelly £130, £128, £125.

EWES & LAMBS: Stewart Graham £208, Seamus Cullinan £205, £205, Francis Cushenan £200, £185, S Pauley £200, £195, S Rankin £200, £192, Philip McNamee £195, Ciaran McLaughlin £195, £185, £172, £160, £150, £140, Brian Harkin £178, W Crawford £178, Patrick Touhey £182, £175, J McGrath £172, Gerard O’Neill £140, William Crawford £138, Brian Harkin £132, Alistair Bowden £130, R Bowden £125 and Francis Cushenan £120.