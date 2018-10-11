Gortin Mart: Male calves sell to £1,030 for 420kg

A packed yard of stock on the evening of Friday, October 5th sold to excellent prices.

Male calves sell to £1,030 for 420kg and heifers calves sold to £1,030 for 270kg.

Seamus McGuigan £1,030/420kg, Peter O’Neill £880/390kg, £860/390kg, £860/410kg, £850/310kg, King Farms £870/410kg, John Beattie £860/450kg, A Devine £850/330kg, £840/420kg, King Farms £845/410kg, B and G O’Neill £840/350kg, £825/330kg, Seamus McGuigan £830/320kg, Christie Christie £820/480kg, A Devine £815/370kg, Kevin McBride £815/390kg, G Christie £815/480kg, £800/460kg, £800/440kg, Seamus McGuigan £800/260kg, B and G O’Neill £800/350kg,£795 /350kg, J McGrath £800/330kg, King Farms £800/410kg, B and G O’Neill £790/320kg, £790/350kg, £780/330kg,£775/360kg, Francis and Patrick Keenan £780/280kg, £760/280kg, G Christie £775/450kg, Drew Baxter £770/270kg and S McGuigan £750/280kg.

FEMALE CALVES

Seamus McGuigan £1030/270kg, J McGrath £775/380kg, Peter O’Neill £770/390kg, George McFarland £745/300kg, A Devine £710/320kg, £700/240kg, Peter O’Neill £700/300kg, George McFarland £700/310kg, £700/340kg, F Keenan £690/330kg, A Devine £670/320kg, £670/290kg, James Quinn £650/250kg, George McFarland £640/240kg, A Devine £635/220kg, Drew Baxter £630/260kg, £600/250kg, £520/240kg, James Quinn £630/270kg and George McFarland £600/320kg, £570/250kg.