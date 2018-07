Gortin Mart: Steady trade for sheep

A packed yard of stock sold to a steady trade.

FAT LAMBS

Jonathan Doyle £86/27kg, John Young £85/24kg, £85/24kg, John O’Donnell £85/24kg, John McQuaid £84/23kg, John Doherty £84/27kg, James Bradley £84/23kg, Patrick Kelly £84/23kg, A Whelan £84/23kg, M Scott £83.50/24kg, John McSorley £83.50/22kg, David Swann £83.20/22kg, S Moore £83.20/22kg, P and K Kelly £83/23kg, John McGurk £83/23kg, Elsie McVeigh £83/22kg, Joseph Kerlin £83/23kg, Henry Wilson £82.50/23kg, Thomas Boyd £82/23kg, Kenneth Johnston £82/23kg, William Duncan £82/22, A Hetherington £82/23kg, K and G Pinkerton £81/21kg, M and J McKinley £81/23kg and Derek Kerr £81/22kg.

FAT EWES

Samuel McCullagh £100, A Ferguson £95, Adrian Hamilton £91, John Young £90, £90, R Boyd £89.50, Thomas Watt £82, Gorthill Farms £81.20, John Young £80, Fred Doherty £80, Joseph Kerlin £80, H Lynch £80, John Bradley £78 and Steven Burton £76.

BREEDING HOGGETS

W Swann £140, £138.

EWES & LAMBS

S Moore £160, £52, £142, £138, £13, £120, £110 and John McQuaid £140.