Gortin Mart: Store lambs sell to £89 and fat ewes to £131

Another exceptional sale on Monday with fat lambs selling to £115.

Store lambs sold to £89, fat ewes sold to £131 and ewes and lambs sold to £255.

FAT LAMBS

Gordan Smyth £115/32kg, Claudy farmer £111/26kg, Ross Temple £110/26kg, Kieran Kearney £110/27kg, Chris McAweaney £108.20/24kg, John McConnell £108/28kg, Joseph Dickson £108/29kg, Charles Boyd £105/23kg, Trevor Turkington £105/25kg, Gordan Smyth £104/26kg, S and A Conway £103.50/23kg, Robert McKelvey £103/27kg, Gordan McAdoo £102.50/24kg, Gerard O'Neill £102.50/25kg, Austin McCullagh £102/23kg, John McConnell £102/25kg, J and M O'Connor £101/24kg, Daniel McMenamin £101/24kg, William Martin £100/24kg, M Scott £100/25kg, J and R Buchanan £99/23kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £98/23kg, £96/23kg and Robert Walker £97/23kg.

STORE LAMB

Claudy farmer £89, William McKane £85, Daniel Morris £84.50, £84, William Orr £83.50, James Kerr £80, Edward Farrell £80, Michael Bradley £79, Ernest Knox £77, Conor McCullagh £75.50, Daniel Morris £72, Samuel Carmichael £0.50, William Orr £69.50 and Michael McDermott £60.50.

FAT EWES

Eugene McGovern £131, £128, Michael Hamilton £116, Oliver Kerr £110, Mary Patterson £110, Michael Hamilton £110, Oliver Kerr £110, J and H Foster £107, William Duncan £107, David McIlwaine £106, John O'Donnell £104, William Moore £99,Seamus Conway £90, Paul McAuley £88.50, Mark Armstrong £88, James Kerr £84, Ray Wilson £83, S and A Conway £81, A McCullagh £81, Daniel McMenamin £81,Walter Fleming £75, William Moore £75 and W Brown £74

EWES & LAMBS

S Moore £255, £148, £138, Gerard and Partrick Campbell £225, £152, £152.