Great cattle trade at Rathfriland Co-Op

There was an excellent trade for all classes of cattle on Friday.

94 dropped calves sold in the best trade for weeks, for example, a Hillsborough farmer sold Blue bulls at £420, £400 and £400, Limousin bulls to £360 for a Seafin farmer. 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls from Ballyholland reached £355 and £350. Blue heifers from Rathfriland to £355. Hillsborough farmer: Blue heifer, £350 and Blue bull £355. Ballyward farmer: £325 for Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Hereford bulls from Dechoment to £305.

Holstein bull calves were dearer eg, Newry farmer: 2 at £110 with young sturks from Rathfriland selling at £570. 55 weanlings sold to £825 for Simmental from Poyntzpass. 374k Charolais from Glenavy sold at £827 with a further 2, 314k at £785 and 350k at £750 from the same farm. Ballyward farmer: 342k at £765, 320k at £750, 400k at £800, 310k at £715.

Fat cows were plentiful with a 590k lot making £690.

Holstein cows cleared up to £855 for 750k from Newcastle.

Suckler cows cleared up to £1250 for a Newcastle farmer.

Light heifers sold to £900 for 498k Simmental from Tanvalley. A Begney farmer sold three Limousin bullocks, 600k at £1,115, 566k at £1,030, 538k at £1,000.

A big percentage of bullocks were Holstein bred with the entire entry of Holsteins averaging 146.9p/k which is the highest for weeks with prices as follows, 626k at £1,030, 482k at £850, 490k at £760, 470k at £700, 490k at £700, 500k at £700, 500k at £680, 370k at £550, 400k at £550.

Almost 700 head of sheep on Tuesday evening sold in an improved trade.

Hoggets sold up to £102 on several occasions with all lots from 25k up selling at over £100 each.

A larger entry of fat ewes cleared up to £90 on two occasions for Gransha and Kilkeel farmers.

HOGGETS

Dromara farmer: 18.2k at £82. Annaclone farmer: 17k at £74. Annalong farmer: 19k at £82.50. Drumlough farmer: 19.2k at £81. Castlewellan farmer: 19.4k at £82. Poyntzpass farmer: 21k at £88. Rathfriland farmer: 22k at £92. Dromara farmer: 23k at £95. South Armagh farmer: 22k at £90. Ballyward farmer: 24.3k at £96. Ballyroney farmer: 29k at £102. Katesbridge farmer: 30k at £102. Tullyglush farmer: 26k at £101. Derrynose farmer: 29k at £100. Kilkeel farmer: 28.2k at £100. Dunmore farmer: 24.8k at £100.

FAT EWES

Gransha farmer: £90. Kilkeel farmer: £90. Dromara farmer: £89. Tullyglush farmer: £85. Lisnacroppin farmer: £88. Ballyward farmer: £82. Cabra farmer: £81. Dromore farmer: £81. Annalong farmer: £80. Ballymartin farmer: £80. Drumlough farmer: £80. Tullyglush farmer: £80.

Special entry next Tuesday (January 22nd 2019) of 77 three year old springing ewes, Suffolk cross Texel. These are scanned at 1.8% and are due from February 1st onwards.