Great demand for ewes and lambs at Gortin Mart

Lambs remain a steady trade at Gortin Mart.
Great demand on ewes and lambs.
Prices as follows:
FAT LAMBS
S Murray £115/28kg, £112/26kg, £110/24kg, Robert McAdoo £114/37kg, £110/26kg, John O’Donnell £110/22kg, Gary McAdoo £109/28kg,£107.50/24kg, W Lyttle £107.50/22kg, Gerard McBride £106/22kg, Alynn Gillis £105/24kg, Aubrey McKelvey £104/22kg, N Jackson £102/21kg, John McConnell £101/22kg, Raymond McTeague £100/20kg, Uel Barnes £100/21kg, E Steele £100/21kg, Kenneth Hopper £99/22kg, Michael McGlade £99/20kg, James O’Hagan £98/19kg, D Martin £97.50/21kg, John Beattie £95/20kg, John O’Donnell £95/20kg and Damien Logue £87/19kg.
FAT EWES
E Grimes £102, Robert McAdoo £92, £90, Kennedy Hunter £89, S Mullan £87, G Lennox £86, John O’Donnell £80, R Cooke £80, S Martin £80 and James O’Hagan £80.
EWES & LAMBS
Sean McEldwoney £205, Seamus Kelly £202, Francis Cushenan £198, Raymond Robinson £198, Sean McEldowney £190, Niall Donaghey £190,£180, Seamus Kelly £188, Raymond Robinson £185, Marie McElduff £185, £150, Raymond Robinson £182, Niall Donaghey £180, £180, Francis Cushenan £175, Seamis Kelly £172, S Martin £165, £165, £150 and Damien Kirk £155.