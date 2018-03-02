Great demand on all types of cattle at Lisahally Mart

Lisahally Mart
Great demand on all types of cattle on Wednesday.

More stock needed to meet demands.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Kenneth Johnston £1,225/650kg, £1,120/560kg, John Kennedy £1,085/520kg, £1,020/530kg, £905/480kg, Joseph Cunningham £1,085/570kg, £1,080/540kg, J Fulton £1,060/470kg, Hugh Wilson £920/460kg, £915/530kg, £855/450kg, £835/480kg, £70/430kg, £710/430kg, W Moore £890/470kg and F Matthews £820/450kg, £815/430kg, £800/400kg, £760/340kg, £755/320kg.

HEIFERS

Joseph Cunningham £1,005/520kg, £995/520kg, Mildred Rutledge £970/500kg, £900/520kg, £900/460kg, £890/480kg, £890/440kg, £810/460kg, £800/470kg, £800/420kg, W Moore £870/480kg, £825/470kg, John Kennedy £825/440kg, £805/400kg, £800/400kg, Mildred Rutledge £750/420kg, £700/400kg, D Kelly £740/370kg, £730/350kg, £680/370kg, G Lynch £690/320kg, £670/270kg, £600/270kg and A Hamilton £670/380kg, £600/280kg, £570/260kg, £565/290kg, £550/220kg, £545/230kg.

FAT COWS

A Hamilton £1,036.20/660kg Jeannie and Michael Flanagan £931.30/670kg, D C Young £792/660kg, £765.90/690kg, John Kennedy £756/630kg, £677.60/560kg and D Lynch £702.10/590kg, £612/510kg.

Top prices to date with fat lambs selling up to £106/26kg, store lambs selling to £75, fat ewes selling to £116 and ewes and lambs selling to £172.

FAT LAMBS

Fergus Cooke £106/26kg, Michael McShane £104.80/25kg, James Murphy £104.50/25kg, C Christie £101.50/25kg, D Walker £101.20/24kg, John Cuthbert £101/24kg, Owen McDevitte £98.50/24kg, John McClelland £95.50/23kg, Alan McMurray £89.20/22kg, James O'Hagan £89/22kg, S Daly £88/21kg, John Cuthbert £87, Matt Blair £81.20/22kg, Owen McDevitt £81/19kg and David Smyth £80/21kg.

STORE LAMBS

Fergus Cooke £75, Matt Blair £74.50, G Christie £70.50, Alaistair Glenn £70.50 and David Smyth £62.

FAT EWES

J and H Foster £116, £106, C Moran £111, John Harbinson £109, £106, £106, £101, Amanda Scott £108, Martin Doherty £106, P Donaghey £104, Fergus Cooke £100, Jennifer Smyth £96, J and H Foster £94, Paul Bennett £96, John McDevitt £92, Thomas Conway £88, Alan McMurray £87,Joseph Whiteside £83, C Moran £83, James O'Hagan £82.50, J Harbinson £81.50, David Smyth £81, P Donaghey £81, S Devine £80, £73, J and H Foster £72, S and D Smyth £71 and S Devine £70.50.

EWES & LAMBS

Edward Quigley £172, £130, £128, £122, £120, £120, £120, £115, £92.