Great show of cattle at Saintfield despite atrocious weather

Another great show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield despite the atrocious weather.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1183 for 650Kg Lim £182.

Leading prices: Greyabbey producer Lim 650Kg £182 £1183, Lim 760Kg £140 £1064, Saintfield producer Lim 670Kg £168 £1125, Lim 670Kg £158 £1058, Ballynahinch producers Ch 780Kg £140 £1092, Ch 830Kg £130 £1079, Lisburn producer Lim 790Kg £136 £1074, BB 740Kg £143 £1058, Kircubbin producer AA 810Kg £125 £1012, Downpatrick producer Daq 750Kg £133 £997, Ballygowan producer Fkv 710Kg £138 £979,

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1420 for 710Kg Ch £200.

Heifers sold to a top of £990for 480Kg Char.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Ch 480Kg £990, Ch 450Kg £950,Ch 420Kg £900, Killinchy producers Daq 540Kg £950,Daq 510Kg £935, Ch 420Kg £910, Daq 470Kg £820, Daq 500Kg £810, Daq 410Kg £700, Daq 380Kg £700, Daq 370Kg £695,Downpatrick producers Lim 480Kg £950, BB 520Kg £750, AA 410Kg £750, AA 430Kg £730, Crawfordsburn producer Ch 390Kg £915, Lim 470Kg £850, BB 470Kg £835, Her 480Kg £700, Saintfield producer Ch 520Kg £905, Ballynahinch producers Lim 460Kg £780, Ch 410Kg £745, Ch 420Kg £730, Ballygowan producer St 460Kg £760, Comber peoducer Lim 370Kg £745, Hillsborough producer AA 460Kg £705,

Bullocks sold to a top of £1160 for 510Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Killyleagh producers Lim 510Kg £1160, AA 480Kg £1090,BB 480Kg £1025, Groomsport producer BB 640Kg £1135, BB 630Kg £1125,BB 570Kg £1100, BB 550Kg £1000, Downpatrick producers Lim 500Kg £1120, Lim 460Kg £1080, Ch 570Kg £1080, Sh 600Kg £1040, Lim 480Kg £1030, AA 480Kg £1030, Lim 420Kg £1015, Lim 460Kg £1010, Ch 560Kg £1005, Lim 420Kg £1000, Ch 560Kg £1000, Sh 570Kg £1000, Sh 560Kg £1000, Lim 400Kg £980, Ch 450Kg £980, AA 490Kg £960, Hillsborough producers BB 700Kg £1100, Ch 560Kg £985, Lim 550Kg £970, Ch 500Kg £965, Ballynahinch producer Lim 600Kg £1100, Saintfield producer Ch 520Kg £1020, Killinchy producer Ch 420Kg £930,

Dropped calves sold to a top of £470 for Lim bull calf & £200 for Sh heifer calf.

Suckled calves sold to a top of £905 for 420Kg Lim bull calf & £650 for 280Kg Lim Heifer.