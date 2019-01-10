Great trade for cattle at first sale in Rathfriland

There was a great trade for the first cattle sale of 2019 at Rathfriland Co-Op.

Over 50 weanlings cleared up to £960 for a 396k Lim male from Kilkeel. A second lot from this farm weighing 432k sold at £940. A 410k Blue male from Co.Tyrone sold at £855 with a 284k lot from this farm at £680. A 374k Ch male from Shinn sold at £835. An Aughnaskeagh farmer sold a 294k Angus male at £670. A batch of springing MBE heifers from Castlewellan sold to £1200. Suckler stock sold to £1040 from Katesbridge. Store heifers sold to £1060 for a Lim weighing 550k from a Castlewellan farm. The bullock section was made of exclusively Holsteins. These sold well to £995 for 688k, 670k at £955, 680k at £970, 472k at £755, 456k at £710 and 490k at £700 etc. Dropped calves were very dear to a top of £460, £435, £425 for a Kilkeel farmer. Heifer calves sold to £380 twice from Katesbridge.

There was a better trade for sheep on Tuesday evening with hoggets selling to £98 for a Rathfriland farmer. Dromara and Newcastle farmers obtaines £97 for hoggets. The lighter lots sold to 438p/k for 18.1k at £81 and 18.3k at £81. Fat ewes cleared up to £92 with the top 15 lots selling from £80 up.

HOGGETS: Castlewellan farmer 18.1k at £81 and 18.3k at £81. Kilkeel farmer 16k at £68.50. Killyleagh farmer 20.1k at £85.50. Dromara farmer 13k at £55. Kilkeel farmer 18k at £76, 18.1k at £76. Castlewellan farmer 39 hoggets, 19.9k at £83. Leitrim farmer 20.5k at £85.50. Rathfriland farmer 28.7k at £98. Newcastle farmer 28.5k at £97. Dromara farmer 29k at £97. Kilcoo farmer 27.2k at £96. Waringstown farmer 27.2k at £96. Banbridge farmer 25k at £96. Annalong farmer 24.8k at £93. Cabra farmer 23k at £92.

FAT EWES: Begney farmer £92. Newry farmer: £92. Poyntzpass farmer £87. Mayobridge farmer £86. Gransha farmer £85 and £83. Rathfriland farmer £84 Curley farmer £81.