Growing demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart

A good entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Sales on Tuesday, October 9th sold to a steady demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand.

This week store bullocks sold to £945 for a 540kg Simmental (£175) reaching £209 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais to £920.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £950 for a 400kg Limousin (£237.50) with a 360kg Limousin selling to £940 (£261).

Store heifers sold to £950 for a 650kg Charolais and £920 for a 510kg Limousin.

Weanling heifers sold to £840 for a 430kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £560 for a 240kg Charolais cows and calves sold to £960.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE & WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Rosslea producer 400kg Limousin to £950 (£237.50), 360kg Limousin to £940 (£261) and 340kg Limousin to £870 (£256), Newtownbutler producer 540kg Simmental to £945 (£175) and 440kg Simmental to £785. Newtownbutler producer 440kg Charolais to £920 (£209), Rosslea producer 400kg Limousin to £890 (£222.50), Newtownbutler producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 400kg to £780, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £775, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £635. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £800 (£222), Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £760. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Hereford to £740, 360kg Limousin to £705, 400kg Montbeliarde to £675, and 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £620. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Simmental to £735. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Charolais to £715. Enniskillen producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus top £590, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £565.

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS

Cooneen producer 650kg Charolais to £950. Brookeborough producer 510kg Limousin to £920, 450kg Limousin to £870, 400kg Charolais to £830, 510kg Charolais to £820 and 470kg Limousin to £820. Newtownbutler producer 440kg Simmental to £735. Rosslea producer 430kg Charolais to £840, 370kg Limousin to £800, 340kg Charolais to £680 and 320kg Limousin to £550. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £740. Kinawley producer 360kg Simmental to £700, 350kg Simmental to £700, 330kg Simmental to £650, 380kg Shorthorn dairy to £650, and 330kg Simmental to £565. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £690. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £625 and 270kg Charolais to £550. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £605, 390kg Hereford to £600, 410kg Hereford to £540 and 310kg Charolais to £540. Lisbellaw producer 240kg Charolais to £560.

COWS & CALVES

Kinawley producer heifer and bull calf to £960.