Heavier lots a ‘stickier’ trade at Omagh

Over 350 cattle were on offer at Omagh on Monday, with medium and lightweights in keen demand, although heavier cattle were a ‘stickier’ trade.

Bullocks: F. Ferris, Leglands, 510k £1140; 510k £1075 and £1060, K. Cunningham, Killaloo 550k £1225; 520k £1075; 475k £1000, Dungannon Farmer 620k £1340; 580k £1195, J. Hyndman, Ardmore 525k £1125; 590k £1180, P. Brogan, Gortin 525k £1100; 500k £1020, T. Phillips, Ederney 545k £1145, M. Morris, Leglands 500k £1020; 470k £1000; 475k £1000, I. Clements, Gortaclare 565k £1150, S. Gilmore, Sixmilecross 595k £1200, S. McGrath, Knockmoyle 425k £1035, C. Conway, Greencastle 385k £1005; 435k £1050; 445k £1060, D. McGrath, Leggs P.O. 315K £810; 420K £990; 430K £970, e. Boland, Fintona 435k £1020; 460k £1045; 475k £1065, E. McNamee, Mountfeild 420k £920, J. Cunningham, Killaloo 475k £1005, Coleraine Producer 450k £950, R. Gallagher, Greencastle 470k £985 and £955, S. McCann, Altamuskin 400k £840; 300k £695, J&T Meenagh, Carrickmore 305k £690; 280k £600, K&M Conway, Greencastle 380k £850; 370k £820; 335k £745, P. Logan, Newtonbutler 345k £750; 350k £755.

Heifers: R. Watson, Augher 525k £1075, N. McQuaid, Dromore 565k £1160; 560k £1140; 520k £1060, B. O’Neill, Beragh 510k £1045; 525k £1065; 460k £955, M. Magee, Eskra 665k £1355; 680k £1340, J. J. Gallen, Castlederg 505k £1015, Wm. Grey, Trillick 580k £1155; 535k £1070, D. Palmer, Gortaclare 570k £1130; 565k £1120; 485k £980, S. McGrath, Knockmoyle 455k £1090, E. McNamee, Mountfeild 405k £950, T. Reaney, Plumbridge 480k £1110, M. Gallagher, Mountfeild 415k £910; 430k £900; 550k £1095, H. Henry, Fintona 410k £885; 440k £940; 375k £780, J&T Meenagh, Carrickmore 450k £940, Wm. Craig, Fyfin 435k £885, M. Mullan, Sixmilecross 475k £970; 455k £920, P. Connolly, Castlederg 480k £980; 485k £990, W. j. Doherty, Newtownstewart 445k £965; 450k £905, B. T. McGlinchey, Mountjoy 385k £800, S. McCann, Altamuskin 395k £880; 340k £740; 390k £840, D. McGrath, Leggs P. O. 330k £730.

Fat Cows: N. McIlwaine, Plumbridge 780k £175; 720k £169; 710k £160, G. Devlin, Dunamore 750k £166, M. Slane, Greencastle 500k £164, Dan O’Neill, Drumquin 620k £165, R. Coyle, Douglas Bridge 720k £154, E. McNamee, Mountfeild 630k “152, S. McGrath, Knockmoyle 520k £150, J. Lunney, Kesh 520k £125, Ed. O’Hagan, Drumlea 500k £133, K. Reid, Trillick 500k £130.

Friesian Cows: M. Cush, Pomeroy 640k £122, F. McGarvey, Dunmoyle 500k £117, N. Doherty, Newtownstewart 630k £111, P. Ward, Douglas Bridge 690k £110, R. Giles, Gortaclare 650k £108, R. O’Kane, Leglands 670k £107, K. Duncan, Trillick 650k £103.

Dropped Calves: K. Warnock, Trillick £430 and £390 Limousin Bulls; £340 Limousin Heifer, A. McKelvey, Meaghy £400 Angus Bull, E. Bryson, Donemana £380 Angus Bull, B. McBride, Trillick £380 B. Blue Bull, R. Graham, Trillick £365 Limousin Bull, W. Armstrong, Dromore £355 Charolais Bull; £315 Charolais Heifer, N. Kee, Trillick £345 Limousin Bull, P. O’Kane, Omagh £330 Angus Bull, P. V. McCullagh, Greencastle £325 and £320 Limousin Heifers.

A consignment of Friesian heifer calves from Wm. Wright recorded prices of £480, £470 and £455.

On Wednesday, 31st October at the sale of Suckled Calves there were 320 calves on offer, with lightweights an exceptional trade, selling over £3 per kilo for quality sorts.

Bull/Bullock calves: S. O’Brien, Loughmacrory 405k £955; 435k £930, P. McElhone, Pomeroy 415k £870, J. Curran, Dromore 300k £820, E. O’Kane, Drumquin 320k £835, E. McCaughey, Trillick 305k £785; 310k £785; 320k £800, J. Donnelly, Altamuskin 315k £815; 220k £690; 270k £720, J. J. McGirr, Augher 320k £820; 305k £775; 265k £770, M. Campbell, Trillick 315k £795; 285k £715, M. McMenamin, Barrowfield 320k £810; 350k £880; 310k £780, S. Britton, Donemana 365k £925; 290k £800 and £780, B. McGinn, Trillick 330k £830; 310k £765, M. Fahy, Drumquin 340k £850, M/ Donnelly, Altamuskin 245k £800 (326p), J. T. Robinson, Claudy 265k £770; 280k £780; 335k £835, G. O’Neill, Strabane 210k £620 and £610; 240k £615, D. Donnelly, Altamuskin 260k £790, D. Gallagher, Dromore 255k £730; 200k £565; 280k £720, Patk. McGinn, Augher 195k £745; 150k £560, D. O’Neill, Drumquin 270k £700; 350k £860; 300k £730, J&E Reid, Trillick 275k £700; 330k £815, Noel Shaw, Leggs P.O. 265k £675; 255k £645.

Heifer Calves: Patk. McGinn, Augher 150k £500 (3); 170k £470 (2); 240k £675 (2), E. Cunningham, Cloughfin 220k £655; 240k £670; 180k £530, M. Hollywood, Greencastle 265k £740, W. Brown, Glenhull 235k £630, G. O’Neill, Strabane 265k £700, D. Gallagher, Dromore 250k £650 (2); 275k £675, D. Gallagher, Castlederg 260k £645; 275k £650, B. McCarney, Seskinore 290k £700; 255k £610; 335k £805, G. Quinn, Cookstown 285k £695; 320k £700, E. O’Kane, Drumquin 285k £680; 305k £790, B. McGinn, Trillick 320k £800, J. Hunter, DRUMQUIN 315K £765, F. Gormley, Drumquin 310k £745, M. Donnelly, Foremass 300k £705; 305k £720, Ed. Fox, Creggan 310k £730, B. O’Neill, Dungannon 360k £835; 340k £790; 360k £795,. M. Scott, Newtownstewart 390k £900, J. Woods, Beragh 395k £890; 415k £895, Noel Shaw, Leggs P.O. 265k £615, T. McAleer, Drumquin 295k £670, G. O’Kane, Drumquin 305k £765, R. Tait, Newtownstewart 305k £755.

Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1710 for a shorthorn 1st calver with a bull calf at foot.